Rockies carrying a chip on their shoulders as the bleak predictions progress

%MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e11% %MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e12%

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona. That chip in the Rockies' shoulder has gotten bigger.

%MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e13% %MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e14%

On Thursday, FanGraphs projected that the Rockies would win 74 games this season, predicted that there is a 0.4% chance of winning their first West National League title and putting their chances of reaching the playoffs at 4.9% .

%MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e15% %MINIFYHTMLa53e70a5248159fbc75bcf0b1c10130e16%

Oh.

It is not that skepticism is something new for the Rocky Mountains 2020. After reaching the playoffs in 2017-18, the first time the club reached the postseason in consecutive seasons, Colorado collapsed to 91 losses in 2019 and most of experts predict only a slight improvement.

The Rockies, of course, disagree.

"We are going to have to recover," starfielder David Dahl said. "We have to show everyone how good we can be. Last year we entered, everyone talked about us and we felt a little, and it just didn't go our way. We played bad baseball.

"Then, this year we are going to have a small chip on our shoulders and show everyone what we have."

Manager Bud Black likes Dahl's attitude.

"There is a component of … taking it personally, a little to show that we are a much better team than it did last year," he said. "And for David's point, which is great, there is a bit of a chip."

Bowden out. Left-handed reliever Ben Bowden, who has a legitimate opportunity to be part of the big league club sometime this season, is out with what he called a backache. It is expected to be set aside for about two weeks.

"It's nothing that worries me," he said. "It is uncomfortable to turn too much. It makes no sense to do something now that will end up hurting you in the long term. Once we do this well, I will be ready to roll."

Black agreed.

"It's a bit unfortunate because I was pulling when this happened," Black said. "But as I tell many of these guys, it's better now than later (in spring training). Especially for a relief pitcher, (because) he can catch up and get ready."

Bowden, 25, was selected by the Rockies in the second round in 2016 outside of Vanderbilt. He has fought injuries while climbing the minor league ladder.

There is no indication that your current back problem is related to the previous injury. Still, it's a setback for Bowden, who pitched in both Double A and Triple A last season.

"This is a pain because it comes from a pretty good season," Black said. "He's a guy that excites us."

Bowden posted a 1.05 ERA in 26 appearances in Double-A Hartford last season, but had problems in Triple-A Albuquerque with a 5.88 ERA in 22 games.