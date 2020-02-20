Rival gang members laughing at the tragic death of Pop Smoke

Instagram

The members of the Cho gang, which is the rival of the Brooklyn Woo gang with which Pop Smoke was associated, quickly mock his death as soon as the news was heard.

People mourn the loss of Pop Smoke, who was shot dead at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19 in a home robbery. However, there were others who did not bother to show respect for the late rapper and quickly mocked his death as soon as the news was heard.

The members of the Cho gang, which is the rival of the Brooklyn Woo gang with which Pop Smoke was associated, went to social media to laugh at the expense of his tragic death. Breezyblixky wrote on Instagram Stories: "Wook caught his a ** on a Tuesday." He also said: "I guess we're smoking today," along with a screenshot of an article about the murder of Pop Smoke.

A member of the New York gang, Ktony Brigante, also wrote some disrespectful things on his Facebook page. "Nobody tells me anything, Kuz IDGAF tells LYFTTTT HIMMM a dread," so he wrote next to a bunch of emoji that laughed and cried.

"Nighas says they are outside," he said in a separate publication. The sincere Crawford, meanwhile, showed that he was in a very good mood, writing: "Winding Pop Cus I Wanna Smoke (OK OK OK)", before adding, "SMOKING IN YA DEAD MANS POP SMOKE & # 39; S ** T GOT LAZY ME .. GM THO ".

It was speculated that Pop Smoke was created after police confirmed that the 911 call about the theft at the Hollywood Hills house where he was staying came from another state. Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie revealed that the police received a call just before 5 a.m. ET from "someone in the East" who reported that one of his friends' houses was being assaulted and that one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the house. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.