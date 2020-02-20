Rita Walters, first black woman elected to the Los Angeles City Council, dies at 89 – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Rita Walters, the first black woman elected to the Los Angeles City Council and former member of the Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education, died Thursday. She was 89 years old.

Walters, a former teacher, served on the LAUSD board for more than a decade before being elected to the city council, occupying the post of the ninth district that became vacant due to the death of Councilman Gilbert Lindsay in 1990. She held the seat until 2001.

In 2002, she was named a member of the city's Library Commission, where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 2017 with a recognition from Mayor Eric Garcetti, who went to Twitter on Thursday to pay her respects to a woman she called " a public model server. "

It is sad to hear the death of Rita Walters, a model public official who passionately served our city at City Hall and the library commission. His leadership planted the seeds that have allowed the center to flourish. My thoughts are with your loved ones during this time. – Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) February 21, 2020

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, who served with Walters on the City Council in the 1990s, also posted on Twitter saying, "She fought a lot for justice and peace."

Walters graduated from Shaw University in North Carolina and received his master's degree in business administration from UCLA.

She was also a defender of civil rights for a long time and worked with groups that include the American Civil Liberties Union and the National Association for the Advancement of People of Color. She taught adult education courses and English as a second language classes at Watts before her election to the LAUSD board in 1980.

