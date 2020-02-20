Rihanna Twerks in a miniskirt while blowing the candles on her huge birthday cake in a fun-filled video – Fashion Mogul isn't missing her ex

Fashion diva and fashion mogul Rihanna celebrates her 32nd birthday and, it seems, is doing it in style.

The superstar appears in several videos where he has dinner with a large group of friends in an elegant restaurant.

The recording artist and actress looked like she was ready for the party and having fun with a simple t-shirt and a miniskirt.

The "Needed Me,quot; singer, known for her fierce and bubbly personality, made sure she danced and twerkeara when it came time to cut the huge and colorful birthday cake. Fans are trolling Rihanna because they released an album.

One person said: "There are no birthday wishes until I release that album. 🤷🏾‍♀️💯ok With or without a new album, I love this woman !! ✊🏾"

Another commentator shared this joke: "I don't say happy birthday until this album comes out 😂😂"

This social media user said: "Say happy birthday to her without mentioning anyone else, please." 👏🏽 "

After finishing her romances with Chris Brown, Drake, and more recently with Hassan Jameel, Rihanna focuses on herself and her empire.

A source said Hollywood life: "In any case, you are taking advantage of this opportunity to promote and sell your Savage x Fenty lingerie line to help women increase their confidence and feel good about themselves." Rihanna doesn't need a man to be happy. He has been having fun since the break up, going out and having a good time. She is a true believer that God has a plan for everything, and knows that things work as they are supposed to. "

The source added: “She is perfectly happy that it is a very quiet day. She does not want to stress because she is having a good single time and doing what she wants to do, whether spending time with friends, working in music or other companies. And when it comes to going on future dates, he does everything on his own terms because that is the person he is, he plays by his own rules. She doesn't need a day like Valentine's Day to tell her how she should feel or how to address it. She's good!"

RiRi has things under control.



