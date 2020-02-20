Rick Ross's former briteady accused of stirring the drama with Jennifer Williams for influence

%MINIFYHTMLdfcf8cdad955bb116af52d96795a1b1b11% %MINIFYHTMLdfcf8cdad955bb116af52d96795a1b1b12%

According to reports, Brit is not even friends with the star of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39 ;, whom she accused of violating the girl's code by allegedly dating the rapper on an Instagram complaint.

Rick Ross& # 39; ex-girlfriend Briteady apparently had no reason to get angry Jennifer Williams, whom he accused of breaking the code of the girl allegedly dating the rapper on a recent Instagram rant. According to reports, the two women are not even friends, despite what Brit suggested in their Instagram stories.

While Brit implied that she was once a close friend of Jennifer, a source says otherwise. "That girl is not a former friend of Jennifer. She is a friend of a friend. Jennifer doesn't even know her that way," the source tells JasmineBRAND.

The source continues to claim that Brit could be stirring the drama to gain followers and that his anger with Jennifer failed. "She is doing all this for influence and really in her feelings for a comment from Rick Ross," says the source. "Besides, Jennifer has known him for years."

It was believed that Brit's angry anger with Jennifer had awakened by Rick's comment about Jennifer's sexy photo. The "Basketball Wives"The star published on her own the photo of her wearing a black lingerie while holding a bottle of Belaire Rose Champagne, a soda brand in which Rozay is heavily inverted.

"Rose all day … Thank you [Rick Ross] for keeping me stocked with champagne. Who wants to drink with me?" She wrote in the caption. The MMG boss responded in the comments section, "Send me the original photo".

Brit then lashed out at Jennifer on Instagram Stories. "I swear these TVs are a dirty smile on your face, ask for help azz b *** hes and then they block you when you call them," he wrote. Calling the reality show star a "thirsty groupie," he added, "B *** he will be in your crib for Christmas with your family and then ask your stylist for the same bob hairstyle and then f ** k in your ex a month later #ainnogirlcode. Shoulda let you star in a diaper with a head of ** b *** h ". He later confirmed that he was talking about Jennifer and blocked her on Instagram.

Jennifer did not respond to Brit's accusation or confirm speculation about her relationship with Rozay.