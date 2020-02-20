Revived cold case of missing teenager in San Mateo with image of person of interest – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN MATEO (Up News Info SF) – Police released new information on Thursday for help resolving an unsolved case of a missing adolescent case with links to the Peninsula and North Bay communities.

San Mateo police published a photograph of a man standing next to Sherry Roach, a 17-year-old girl who disappeared in San Mateo in 1976. Investigators characterized the African-American man, who appears in the photograph as about 20 years old, as a unidentified person of interest

Roach is 5 ′ 5 ″, white with a little American Indian background, has brown hair, blue eyes and wearing glasses. He had ties to Santa Rosa and San Mateo, police said. At the time of his disappearance, he weighed 115 pounds and had crooked teeth. He may have changed the color of his hair to blond, police said.

The researchers also republished a progressive picture of how old Roach could look today.

"We want the closure for Sherry's family. Share this information and help in our efforts to draw attention to this investigation," San Mateo police said in a press release. "Someone can have a critical piece of information that researchers need. "

Anyone with information was urged to contact the San Mateo police detective, Lee Violett, at (650) 522-7662 or [email protected] People can also call the department's anonymous tip shipping line at (650) 522-7676.