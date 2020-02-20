Research in progress after finding hidden cameras in Shelby Twp. Tanning Salon – Up News Info Detroit

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
7
<pre><pre>Michigan woman arrested in Rome for her husband's death in 2002 - CBS Detroit

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Department says three hidden cameras were found inside a tanning salon.

It happened at the Chili Peppers Salon located at 55172 Van Dyke.

%MINIFYHTMLf4051d8e545384a9a956fb3e47dc983a11%%MINIFYHTMLf4051d8e545384a9a956fb3e47dc983a12%

Police say the cameras were discovered mounted on the walls in several tanning rooms.

"All the remaining rooms were checked without finding additional cameras in any of the vertical tanning rooms or in the paint booths," police said.

The management of Chili Peppers says that all 13 remaining locations in the room have been reviewed and no other cameras were found.

Anyone with information should contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTMLf4051d8e545384a9a956fb3e47dc983a13%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here