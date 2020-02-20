Research in progress after finding hidden cameras in Shelby Twp. Tanning Salon – Up News Info Detroit

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Shelby Township Police Department says three hidden cameras were found inside a tanning salon.

It happened at the Chili Peppers Salon located at 55172 Van Dyke.

Police say the cameras were discovered mounted on the walls in several tanning rooms.

"All the remaining rooms were checked without finding additional cameras in any of the vertical tanning rooms or in the paint booths," police said.

The management of Chili Peppers says that all 13 remaining locations in the room have been reviewed and no other cameras were found.

Anyone with information should contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

*** PRESS RELEASE UPDATED *** BRONZE SALON INVESTIGATION ***

Please call 586-731-2121 ext. 3 and ask for Detective Bureau if you have information that could be useful in this case. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/Tv2podgoLw – Shelby Twp PD (@ ShelbyTwp911) February 18, 2020

