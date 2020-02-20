Rendon and Trout excited about the 2020 season while the Angels spring training starts – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles Angels are preparing for a great season as they prepare for the next season in Tempe.

The team hopes that the new Angels superstar, Anthony Rendon, will provide a great boost in the lineup.

"Oh, it has been incredible," Rendon said. "I think a new environment, a new chapter in our lives, especially for my family and me. I think we are excited to see what these next seven years will bring."

Rendon joins the number 1 player in the league, Mike Trout, who said he expects a fun season with the current team lineup.

"Rendon is a good guy, man," said Trout. "He's ready to play. Obviously, a type of MVP caliber to add to this lineup is great."

The Angels also have a new pattern in Joe Maddon, who had some ideas on the most important issue in baseball: the Astros trap scandal.

"Hopefully within a week, much of this dialogue will diminish and we can return to the business in question," he said. “From the fans' perspective, I think the commissioner has done everything possible to level this playing field again. I think he has done a wonderful job, actually, and I will defend him. For us, like the Angels, we need a level playing field to ascend faster. "

Maddon is looking to take the Angels to where he was before, holding that World Series trophy.