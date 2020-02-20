Reindeer 911! Assemble the original cast for revival

Rest easy, everything Reindeer 911! The team returns to the case.
ME! News has learned Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio Y Mary Birdsong They have joined the rebirth of the Comedy Central series that will air on Quibi.
The additional release occurs after the revival was announced in December 2019. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver Y Thomas Lennon, the creators of the series, were previously announced as writers and protagonists of the new season on the mobile transmission platform.
Nash is currently working on the last season of Claws, Yarbrough is on Carol's second act, Lo Truglio is a regular series on Brooklyn nine and nine and McLendon-Covey stars Goldbergs.
In a release, Quibi said that Nash, McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough and Alazraqui will have leading roles, while Roberts, Lo Truglio and Birdsong will appear in the series.
"Reindeer 911! It occupies a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to reunite the original cast to "restart the goofin,quot;. hopefully Nick swardson You can still skate, "Lennon said in a statement when the revival was announced." Quibi's short format seems tailored for our show. "
Quibi is a new transmission platform with short format content designed for mobile viewing on the fly.
The original Reindeer 911! He ran for six seasons at Comedy Central and came to the big screen. The series follows the hapless men and women of the sheriff's department in Reno, Nevada, in a Policemen-like fashion. Comedy Central is producing the new version.
"We are very excited to partner with Ben, Kerri and Tom, three of the most talented comedy multi-scripts, to bring more of their iconic series Reindeer 911! to the world," Sarah Babineau Y Jonas Larsen, The original content co-chiefs of Comedy Central said in a joint statement. "Fans demanded this for a long time and Comedy Central Productions and Quibi are delighted to help answer that kind of 911 call."
Danny Devito, Peter Principal, Michael Shamberg Y Stacey Sher They are all executive producers in the program too. McLendon-Covey will have a producer credit.
"I couldn't say it better than Sarah and Jonas, and for my part I will sleep deeply knowing Reindeer 911! is back to the rhythm of keeping our streets safe once again ", Quibi Doug Herzog He said in a statement in December 2019.