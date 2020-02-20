Reindeer 911! Assemble the original cast for revival

Rest easy, everything Reindeer 911! The team returns to the case.

ME! News has learned Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough Cedric, Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio Y Mary Birdsong They have joined the rebirth of the Comedy Central series that will air on Quibi.

The additional release occurs after the revival was announced in December 2019. Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver Y Thomas Lennon, the creators of the series, were previously announced as writers and protagonists of the new season on the mobile transmission platform.

Nash is currently working on the last season of Claws, Yarbrough is on Carol's second act, Lo Truglio is a regular series on Brooklyn nine and nine and McLendon-Covey stars Goldbergs.

In a release, Quibi said that Nash, McLendon-Covey, Yarbrough and Alazraqui will have leading roles, while Roberts, Lo Truglio and Birdsong will appear in the series.