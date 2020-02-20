"Realistic,quot; Amy Klobuchar wins voters at Aurora event

Matilda Coleman
Realistic.

That is the word that several of the 1,100 attendees at Amy Klobuchar's campaign event on Thursday night in Aurora used to describe her and her platform.

Klobuchar is one of six Democratic presidential candidates who visit Colorado more than eight days before Super Tuesday on March 3, and spoke at the same time as the demonstration by Republican President Donald Trump southbound in Colorado Springs.

The American senator from Minnesota called the attention of the crowd with jokes and well-received plans that seemed feasible.

Certainly, they are more feasible than some of the broad promises of the Democratic candidate to Senator Bernie Sanders, as the free university for all, said Samantha Hall of Broomfield.

"I liked the details," Hall said. "She has thought about it."

Klobuchar talked about changing the political landscape and correcting over the past four years.

"It is time to cross the gap in our policy to reach a higher plain," he said.

The candidate was introduced by Colorado Senator Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat, who praised her work on environmental issues and restorative justice.

"Instead of calling people and spreading guilt, Amy agrees to work with people across the hall to do things," said Lee.

When Tom Berve entered the room where Klobuchar was willing to speak, he was still trying to find out who was going to vote in the Democratic primary. I was far from being alone in the event.

But after hearing Klobuchar's speech, he had already decided.

"She is a kind of great candidate for everyone," Berve said. "She is genuine. She believes in what she says and what she wants to do."

Klobuchar talked about joining the international climate agreement, increasing the Pell grants available for education and facilitating the payment of loans. His platform also includes creating comprehensive immigration reform and implementing universal background checks for the purchase of weapons, something he said most Americans support.

Unlike some of her colleagues who fear the National Rifle Association, she said: "I will not bend."

But perhaps he received the greatest applause when he said that one of his first solutions to problems with education would be to fire the Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos.

