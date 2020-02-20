"Realistic,quot; Amy Klobuchar wins voters at Aurora event

Realistic.

That is the word that several of the 1,100 attendees at Amy Klobuchar's campaign event on Thursday night in Aurora used to describe her and her platform.

Klobuchar is one of six Democratic presidential candidates who visit Colorado more than eight days before Super Tuesday on March 3, and spoke at the same time as the demonstration by Republican President Donald Trump southbound in Colorado Springs.

The American senator from Minnesota called the attention of the crowd with jokes and well-received plans that seemed feasible.

Certainly, they are more feasible than some of the broad promises of the Democratic candidate to Senator Bernie Sanders, as the free university for all, said Samantha Hall of Broomfield.

"I liked the details," Hall said. "She has thought about it."

Klobuchar talked about changing the political landscape and correcting over the past four years.

"It is time to cross the gap in our policy to reach a higher plain," he said.

The candidate was introduced by Colorado Senator Pete Lee, a Colorado Springs Democrat, who praised her work on environmental issues and restorative justice.

"Instead of calling people and spreading guilt, Amy agrees to work with people across the hall to do things," said Lee.

When Tom Berve entered the room where Klobuchar was willing to speak, he was still trying to find out who was going to vote in the Democratic primary. I was far from being alone in the event.

But after hearing Klobuchar's speech, he had already decided.

"She is a kind of great candidate for everyone," Berve said. "She is genuine. She believes in what she says and what she wants to do."

Klobuchar talked about joining the international climate agreement, increasing the Pell grants available for education and facilitating the payment of loans. His platform also includes creating comprehensive immigration reform and implementing universal background checks for the purchase of weapons, something he said most Americans support.

Unlike some of her colleagues who fear the National Rifle Association, she said: "I will not bend."

But perhaps he received the greatest applause when he said that one of his first solutions to problems with education would be to fire the Secretary of Education, Betsy Devos.

Klobuchar told attendees that he had a list of 137 articles he planned to do in his first 100 days in office and that they are not only possible, but legal.

Stapleton resident Courtney Nelson grew up in a Republican family and considers herself a moderate Democrat. He wanted his young daughters, who had a music class at the event site, the Stanley Marketplace, to listen to a candidate speak.

"I loved how he said we need a president with a heart," Nelson said. For her, a president's first business must be to ensure that immigrant children separated from their parents meet. She said she also appreciated Klobuchar's talk about the unit.

The senator urged the crowd to talk with friends and family about his candidacy, including people who stayed at home in 2016 or who did not vote for a Democrat, not just for the inflamed Democratic base.

"People need something to vote for," Klobuchar said. "And that is why it is so important to have an optimistic economic agenda for people in this country."

He got angry at the crowd when he talked about taking President Donald Trump out of office and connected with Colorado's problems, ranging from gun control to climate change and high health care costs.

"This choice is a decency check," said Klobuchar. "It's a patriotism check."

Peggy and Pat Green have been supporters of Klobuchar since the beginning of their campaign. They cited their support for Dreamers, their proposals for health care policies and their ideas to make education more affordable.

"She is very intelligent and is the only candidate who, when asked a question, answers her," Peggy Green said. "And she has a good sense of humor."

Lynne Sullivan, a resident of Englewood, said it appears that Klobuchar is in the best position to win the general election.

"She is practical and knows how to implement policies," Sullivan said. "It's like Goldilocks, neither too old nor too young."

But she said: "I don't know if she will win the primaries."