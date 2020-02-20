Rasheeda Frost surprises some fans when she tells them she is celebrating her grandson, Kayden's birthday

Rasheeda Frost surprised some fans when she shared a recent photo on her social media account. She tells fans she is celebrating her grandson's birthday, Kayden. Check out Rasheeda's photo and caption below.

‘Happy birthday to my handsome, intelligent and amazing grandson #Kayden I love you! "I wish my baby a happy birthday guys!" Rasheeda captioned his post.

Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton jumped in the comments to wish this nice child all the best.

Someone said: "Grandsonnnn ️ ️ WHAT MISSED?" And a follower replied: "Kirk's daughter has a son and that's him (Kayden)"

Another commenter asked: ‘his daughter Kelsey ??? She looks super young, well, I'll be damn! "And someone else replied:" I was thinking exactly the same. Anyway, happy birthday, Kayden! "

Kirk also shared a video to celebrate this special occasion on his social media account, and you can watch it below:

Recently, Rasheeda posed with his man, Kirk and his son, Karter Frost. Everyone looks excited and fans are delighted to see everyone in a very good mood.

People were also happy to see that Kirk and Rasheeda are still together after all this time and a lot of drama.

Speaking of which Rasheeda and Kirk are still together, these two made sure to post romantic messages to each other on their social media accounts.



