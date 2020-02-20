Rapper Pop Smoke Shot, killed in the Hollywood Hills home invasion – Up News Info Los Angeles

Rap artist Pop Smoke was shot dead during an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday morning.

Twenty-year-old Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was shot inside a rental house located at 2033 Hercules Dr. sometime before 4:55 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML0d8d1a8dce4e96a1bf3b08b8e124b5f111% %MINIFYHTML0d8d1a8dce4e96a1bf3b08b8e124b5f112%

Los Angeles police officers found him after answering a 911 call that came from the east coast. The caller "stated that several suspects had assaulted a friend from his home and that one of them was armed with a gun," LAPD captain Steve Lurie told reporters at a press conference on Wednesday morning.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with gunshot wounds, Lurie said. He was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he died later. The police did not immediately name the victim, he only said he was a man in his 20s.

"It has also been widely reported that the victim is a music star of some importance," said Lurie. "We have not confirmed the identity of the victim at this time, so we are not affirming that."

However, later Tuesday morning, Jackson's record label, Republic Records, confirmed that he was the murdered man.

"We are devastated by the unexpected and tragic loss of @ POPSMOKE10. Our prayers and thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers, while we mourn this loss together. ”

An Instagram post on Tuesday by Pop Smoke seems to show him standing in front of the house where the shooting occurred.

Along with the victim, there were several people inside the house at the time of the murder, Lurie said. Witnesses told investigators there were between two and six suspects, Lurie revealed. At least one of them wore a black mask.

It is also unclear whether the shooting was random or targeted. No arrests have been made yet. It is not clear if the house had surveillance cameras or if something was stolen.

The house is owned by the star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Teddi Mellencamp, daughter of musician John Mellencamp. He posted a statement on Instagram on Wednesday that said:

“Earlier this morning, a third-party leasing and management company that oversaw a rental house we own in Los Angeles informed us that there had been a shooting on the property. Above all, we would like to extend our prayers and condolences to the family and loved ones affected by this tragic loss of life. We are not aware of any of the details beyond what we have been told or seen in the news and at this time we would like to refrain from making more comments, since we want the focus to remain on the law enforcement officers who are diligently doing his job. "

Chance the Rapper was among those who offered their condolences. He tweeted: “Rest, Pop Smoke, you were too young. God bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were in man.

https://twitter.com/chancetherapper/status/1230163629825306624