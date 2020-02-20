Rapper Pop Smoke may have been related to crips and Bloods Feud

Pop Smoke, who was shot dead during an invasion of his home earlier this week, may have been related to the long dispute between Crips and Bloods, he learned. The store reported that Pop Smoke was connected to the Crips. In other words, gunshot death may have been a success because of its association with the gang.

As previously reported, Pop Smoke was shot dead during which reports indicated that a robbery went wrong. Four masked men reportedly stormed a party at the Los Angeles house on Wednesday morning, around 4:30 a.m.

However, details have emerged that masked intruders never stole expensive items or cash. In other words, it seems that they broke into the Los Angeles house with the sole purpose of killing Pop Smoke.

Earlier in the week, the rapper had posted an Instagram photo in which he was holding a large amount of cash, while also wearing expensive jewelry and designer clothes from Louis Vuitton. For that reason, online fans suggested that it could have been stolen.

Captain Jonathan Tippet of the Theft and Homicide Division told reporters recently that he was "uncomfortable,quot; with the idea of ​​referring to the death of Pop Smoke as a "robbery." He added that he and the police have a lot of information to work on.

Police sources who spoke with the news release revealed that the authorities consider the incident a gang-related homicide. Reportedly, Pop Smoke, born Bashar Barakah Jackson, was shot and was later pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

His death was confirmed by his record label, Republic Records. The death of Pop Smoke shocked the hip-hop industry, due to its abrupt nature, in addition to the fact that his career on the scene was just beginning, after his hit song, "Welcome To The Party."

The song received additional attention when Nicki Minaj collaborated on the remix. 50 Cent, a native of Queens, was another artist who yelled at Pop Smoke after his death, stating that the reason for his death was due to "jealousy,quot; and "betrayal."



