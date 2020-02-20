Rangers 3 – 2 Panties

Two goals from Ianis Hagi, scored with Father Gheorghe watching, completed an impressive change to give the Rangers a 3-2 victory over Braga in a first leg of the Europa League in Ibrox.

The rangers moved from the ropes to the cloud nine in the space of 15 and a half minutes, having been in second place among their Portuguese visitors during much of the last draw.

They stayed behind after 11 minutes when Fransergio beat Allan McGregor with an unstoppable momentum rising from 25 yards. The hosts had the opportunity to level up before the break, but they could have found themselves further back.

His fears came true 14 minutes after the restart when Abel Ruiz crossed three defenders before leaving McGregor static with a powerful low shot in the lower corner.

Player Ratings Rangers: McGregor (7), Tavernier (5), Goldson (5), Katic (5), Barisic (5), Kamara (5), Davis (7), Arfield (7), Hagi (9), Kent (6), Morelos (5). Subs: Aribo (7), Kamberi (6), Stewart (7). Panties Matheus (7), Wallace (n / a), Bruno Viana (6), Silva (5), Sequira (5), Esgaio (7), Palhinha (6), Fransergio (7), Francisco (7), Ruiz ( 7), Paulinho (5). Subs: Galen (7), Ricardo Horta (6), Novais (n / a). Party man: Ianis Hagi

After conceding two goals as a visitor, the Rangers gave themselves what looked like only a glimmer of hope when Hagi beat Matheus with a fierce momentum outside the post. But then the substitute Joe Aribo leveled with 15 minutes left after running and placed under the goalkeeper.

Then, Hagi aimed with a 25-yard free kick and found the corner courtesy of a great Paulinho diversion. It gives the Rangers a narrow advantage when they enter the second leg in Portugal on February 26.

Image:

The great Romanian Gheorghe Hagi (center) was in Ibrox to see his son Ianis star in the Rangers



How the Rangers won the jaws of defeat

Braga was undefeated under the new manager Ruben Amorim, who was not allowed to be on the bench because he does not have his full collection of coach badges, and looked every inch at a team in form by expressing confidence in his game from the beginning.

They were willing to play a high line and let Alfredo Morelos fall behind due to his belief that they could catch the Rangers in the field. And so it proved.

The opening goal was a wonderful but avoidable blow for the hosts, who gave away the ball at a low price in their own half and were punished. Fransergio, with half a goal view from 25 yards, beat McGregor with a powerful effort that shot off the crossbar.

Even before that, they should have been ahead when Bruno Viana made his way from just four yards in 90 seconds, but the Rangers would have their own chances with Morelos denied at halftime by an intelligent rescue of Matheus.

Team news The Rangers made two changes since Sunday's victory over Livingston, with Borna Barisic returning from an injury and Glen Kamara replacing the injured Ryan Jack.

Francisco Trincao also approached the visitors, who benefited from the waste of the Rangers, but could not find a deserved and potentially deadly second goal before the break.

He arrived with 14 minutes played in the second half after another moment of individual brilliance, from Ruiz, who danced within three defenders before catching McGregor with an intelligent reverse shot.

That goal hurt next to Steven Gerrard when Morelos, who was reprimanded and will lose the second leg, moments before he had been denied by Matheus at close range. But there were reasons to celebrate eight minutes later when Hagi turned to Silva and shot out of the carpentry.

That newly discovered hope reverberated around Ibrox and the Aribo substitute took him to another level when he went through several challenges before moving quietly beyond Matheus.

With Stunned Braga, Hagi's free kick, which took a significant deviation from Paulinho to leave Matheus stranded, raised the atmosphere even more when the Rangers completed one of their biggest European returns.