Ramsey County Prosecutor's Office authorizes police officer to shoot Ronald Davis – Up News Info

The Ramsey County Prosecutor's Office declined to press charges in the shooting that involved an officer who killed Ronald Davis on September 15, 2019.

The lawyer's office concluded that the use of force by St. Paul police officer Steven Mattson was legally justified under the laws of Minnesota.

The Minnesota Office of Criminal Apprehension interviewed witnesses and reviewed the evidence in the case. Then, the BCA findings were presented to the county prosecutor, who made the final decision.

%MINIFYHTML09be23f98517a8b76beaac92d7441f0713% %MINIFYHTML09be23f98517a8b76beaac92d7441f0714%

Click here to see a copy of the memo that was presented to Ramsey County Prosecutor John Choi.

Click here to see a note written by Ramsey County attorney John Choi.