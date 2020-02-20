R,amp;B singer Syleena Johnson wants you to keep listening to R. Kelly's music

R,amp;B singer Syleena Johnson recently sat down for an interview where she talked about the boycott of R. Kelly's music, and says fans should be able to listen to her music without guilt.

Johnson has worked with Kelly several times, and wrote and produced his songs, "I Am Your Woman,quot; and "Guess What."

"I don't think people should take responsibility for their actions because they love their music," he said according to Page Six. "During that time when you listened to that music, you were in a pure place where you received something lyrically that inspired and motivated you. Hold on to that. It is not your fault that I created this … Then, if we cannot listen to your music, [ then], we can't watch another Harvey Weinstein movie. We can't watch any of Bill Cosby’s shows. "

She continued: "God created these people. They are still created by the Lord. He also designed them to put those good things in the world. If you are attached to these terrible things … that is not our responsibility."

Bearing in mind that most of Kelly's explicit lyrics were inspired by her alleged sexual contact with minors … we fully understand the boycott.