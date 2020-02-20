R. Kelly could be free again after receiving this great news: how will the brides Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary handle this?

According to recent information, R. Kelly could prove life out of jail again, as it was reported that the R,amp;B tycoon in disgrace could be considered to be released on bail.

Although Kelly's first motion for a bail hearing was denied in 2019, the second attempt was successful, when Judge Harry D. Leinenweber recently approved the motion filed by singer's lawyer Steven Greenberg.

Greenberg insisted that if Kelly was released, there was no chance of him hiding from justice, since his enormous fame prevented him from escaping public view. In addition, Kelly's lawyer reminded the court of his client's exemplary behavior in the past.

As stated by the legal defense team of the famous musician, the defendant deserved to be released from prison because he never missed a single court date during the course of his previous case, which ranged from 2002 to 2008.

In case the wish of the performer "I think I can fly,quot; is granted, and they release it on bail, they will most likely confine it under house arrest with electronic monitoring.

Greenberg also said that if his client leaves prison, Kelly would refrain from communicating with underage girls and limit their use of the most popular social media platforms.

The unfortunate singer's hearing is scheduled for March 5, but he received a new indictment in the federal court of Chicago, so things could still be complicated for him.

Kelly has been behind bars since July 2019, when he was arrested on multiple charges of pornography, incitement to a minor and obstruction of justice.

Some wonder how their girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, will deal with this bail situation.



