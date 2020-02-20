Quibi shares some clues about how your application might work

Quibi applications are now available to preorder on the App Store and Play Store, and take a look at how the mobile streaming application might actually work when it launches on April 6 (via TechCrunch)

According to the renders in the listings, Quibi seems to look and feel, well, like a video streaming application. You can check all the renders available in the gallery below:

%MINIFYHTML5ee066bd6e6ba2a7e8ce4f524285b08d11% %MINIFYHTML5ee066bd6e6ba2a7e8ce4f524285b08d12%

Grid View













Quibi tells him The edge that the screenshots in the listings were also shown at CES in January, but they refused to say if the renders are the appearance of the final application. But there are some interesting details in them that are worth observing.

When browsing the content of the application, it seems that there will be four tabs in the bottom bar, labeled "For you,quot;, "Browse,quot;, "Next,quot; and "Downloads,quot;. "For You,quot; promotes programs with large cards that remind me of many of the cards in the "Today,quot; tab of the App Store. "Browse,quot; appears as if it had a search bar at the top, a place for a marquee that is shown below that, and a horizontal scrolling list of trends shows below that. And the "Downloads,quot; tab seems to list the programs you have downloaded with beautiful and large thumbnail previews.

The renders also show what a video would look like in Quibi. The boldest design option, in my opinion, is the vertical search bar when in vertical mode, which seems like it could be a really useful way to scroll through a video. Otherwise, the playback UI looks good and does not appear to block much of the content on the screen.

In January, Quibi showed the "TurnStyle,quot; function of the application, which allows you to instantly switch between vertical and horizontal when you are watching a program. And he has been releasing trailers of his programs and ads to try to explain the service in recent weeks.

(Disclosure: Vox Media, which owns The verge has an agreement with Quibi to produce a Polygon Daily Essential, and there have been early conversations about a Edge show.)