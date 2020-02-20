PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi, charged in connection with the corruption investigation involving two other officials | Soccer news

Former FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke, also charged with three crimes, including accepting bribes for World Cup television rights





Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been accused of inciting former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has been charged by the Swiss Attorney General in connection with a three-year corruption investigation that allegedly involves former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke and a third businessman.

The alleged offenses against Al-Khelaifi, who is president of the BeIN media group, have nothing to do with his ownership of the French champion PSG or his participation as a member of the UEFA executive committee.

Swiss federal prosecutors say they have filed an accusation accusing Al-Khelaifi of inciting Valcke to commit aggravated criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi issued a statement alleging that the charge "will be proven completely without foundation and without any substance."

"After an exhaustive three-year investigation, in which I have fully and openly cooperated with the Prosecutor in Switzerland, I am pleased that all bribery charges have been dropped in connection with the World Cups of 2026 and 2030," said Al-Khelaifi . said.

"As I have said vehemently and repeatedly for three years, the charges have not had, and have never had, any foundation, whether in fact or in law. It is now, finally, an indisputable fact that the agreements of 2026 and 2030 are They traded in arms length and without any inappropriate influence in any way.

"After the most forensic public, private, legal and illegal scrutiny of all my deals, I have been released from all suspicions of bribery and the case has been definitively and conclusively dismissed.

"While a secondary technical burden is still pending, I have the expectation that this will be proven completely without foundation and without any substance, in the same way as the main case."

Al-Khelaifi says he has asked the Swiss authorities to initiate a criminal investigation into the case against him, alleging that he has "been characterized by constant leaks."

He added: "While I have cooperated with all the authorities during the legal process, the three-year investigation has been characterized by constant leaks, misinformation and an apparently implacable agenda to stain my reputation in the media, completely regardless of the facts and the Notion of due process.

"For that reason, I asked the relevant Swiss authorities to open a criminal investigation into the conduct of the investigation. I also reserve the right to act against certain media that for three years have repeatedly published articles that do not support the facts and are highly damaging. , often based on sources of illegal origin and, notably in some cases, counterfeit and manufactured materials, to satisfy his account of my alleged fault. "

List of charges

Al-Khelaifi: prompting Valcke to commit criminal mismanagement.

Al-Khelaifi is accused of allowing Valcke the exclusive use of a villa.

Valcke: accept bribes, aggravated criminal misappropriation (several) and forgery of documents.

An unidentified person has also been accused of inciting to commit criminal embezzlement and bribery.

Al-Khelaifi is accused of allowing Valcke the exclusive use of a villa in Sardinia. He helped Valcke save between € 900,000 and € 1.8m (£ 754,000- £ 1.5m) in rent that was not disclosed.

Valcke charged with three crimes



Valcke has been charged with three crimes: accepting bribes, various charges of aggravated criminal misappropriation and forgery of documents.

Prosecutors say that at the end of January, FIFA informed them in writing that they had reached a "friendly agreement,quot; with Al-Khelaifi and a partial agreement with Valcke, who is no longer a FIFA executive.

The world governing body of football had withdrawn its criminal complaint regarding charges of bribery in connection with the granting of media rights to the World Cups in 2026 and 2030.

The OAG says that FIFA's withdrawal had no impact on Thursday's accusation.

Both Al-Khelaifi and Valcke have previously denied any irregularities.

Sky sports news I have contacted Valcke for his response. FIFA and UEFA have declined to comment.