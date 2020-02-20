PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi accused of bribing former FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke | Soccer news

The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been charged by the Swiss attorney general in connection with the bribe of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.
The alleged offenses are related to the time of Al-Khelaifi as president of the BeIN media group and have nothing to do with his ownership of the French football club PSG.
Al-Khelaifi is also a member of the UEFA ExCo.
More to follow …