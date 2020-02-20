PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi accused of bribing former FIFA General Secretary Jerome Valcke | Soccer news





PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi was accused of bribing former FIFA general secretary Jerome Valcke.

The president of Paris Saint-Germain, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has been charged by the Swiss attorney general in connection with the bribe of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke.

The alleged offenses are related to the time of Al-Khelaifi as president of the BeIN media group and have nothing to do with his ownership of the French football club PSG.

%MINIFYHTML92de6844327afcccfce6a8a9e3e30e7e11% %MINIFYHTML92de6844327afcccfce6a8a9e3e30e7e12%

Al-Khelaifi is also a member of the UEFA ExCo.

More to follow …