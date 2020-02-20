Protesters in southern Iraq refuse to back down | Iraq News

%MINIFYHTML3c5efb371156e69076089aefe72924fe11% %MINIFYHTML3c5efb371156e69076089aefe72924fe12%
The Iraqi city of Nasiriyah has been the epicenter of anti-government protests in the south.
People there refuse to back down despite the increasing pressure from the authorities.
And they want one of theirs to be appointed prime minister.
Simona Foltyn from Al Jazeera reports.