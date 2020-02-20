Pros and cons of the NFL playoff expansion proposal, the first large format change in 30 years

%MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940211% %MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940212%

The NFL has not changed its number of playoff teams in 30 years. It will do so in 2020 if the terms of the collective bargaining agreement currently proposed are agreed.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Wednesday that the league wants to expand the postseason field from 12 teams to 14 teams as part of the new CBA. There would still be four division winners, but an additional wild card team would be added in both the NFC and the AFC. Only two teams, the best seeded in both conferences, would enjoy the first round goodbye.

%MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940213% %MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940214%

MORE: The expanded NFL playoffs explained

%MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940215% %MINIFYHTML00d13a47bbe666135075957d7ea6940216%

The NFL has had a dozen playoff teams since the 1990 season, when it increased the field from 10 teams to 12 with three division winners and three wild cards in each conference. In 2002, when the league expanded to 32 teams, it adjusted to four division winners and two wild cards.

Why is the NFL doing this potentially and what are the pros and cons of the new format? Let's break them all down.

Pro: two more games and a wild weekend full of action

The current 12-team playoff format features two teams in a goodbye at each conference, creating double consecutive playoff titles on the first Saturday and Sunday after the regular season.

With 12 teams (six division winners, six wild cards) playing in the first round, the NFL can now give us three consecutive postseason headers that resemble the usual progression of the afternoon, afternoon and evening games at The regular season

The divisional weekend of playoffs is possibly the best weekend in the NFL now. The weekend with jokers would rule the chicken coop in the new format.

With: two more games and a less relevant regular season

With the NFL having 12 of its 32 teams in the playoffs, that means only 37.5 percent play beyond the regular season. By increasing the playoff field to 14, the number jumps to 43.8 percent. That is probably the limit, since 16 of 32 (50 percent) places the league too close to the NHL (51.6 percent) and the NBA (53.3) percent, or use the season to eliminate only half of the teams .

Take last season for example. The Rams (9-7) would have been the last NFC team, while the Steelers (8-8) would have been the last AFC team. The Bears (8-8) and the Cowboys (8-8) were the only other teams in the NFL with .500 or better.

Mike Tomlin https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/a5/1/mike-tomlin-120919-getty-ftrjpg_tacz1lwln3gm1oyn8k9axcv8r.jpg?t=-346634474,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



The NFL is walking in a very fine line between competitive balance and diluting the achievements of teams like the Packers (13-3) and Chiefs (12-4), who as strong seeds No. 2 under the proposed format would have been forced to play against the Rams and the Steelers, the home field being the only advantage shown by their much superior efforts.

Adding playoff teams always makes the regular season cheaper to some extent. College Football Playoff enthusiasts would agree. However, in the FBS, a tiny 3 percent of the teams reach the playoffs, and expanding to eight teams would place it at only 6 percent. The NFL is close to the middle of the field, so it is on the verge of saturation when multi-game series are not involved in each round.

Keep in mind that in the NCAA tournament, 68 teams do have a chance. But that remains only 19.6 percent of Division I teams. The NFL is exceeding twice that number.

Pro: More teams involved in the playoff race until week 17

That said, we know what an additional wild card team in each league has meant for MLB, generating a new kind of excitement in September. The equivalent of the NFL is the momentum of one-month playoffs in December, the moment when NFL fans are obsessed with the image of the playoffs and their many permutations.

If the Steelers had reached the playoffs last year with 8-8, the Jets, Colts, Broncos and Raiders, who finished 7-9, would have approached the last month differently knowing they had real postseason chances. The Rams, Cowboys and Bears would have joined the Falcons and Buccaneers in a more competitive final wave.

So, although there would be only 14 playoff teams in the new format, approximately 20 teams would remain in a viable playoff dispute over the past few weeks.

With: more mediocre teams coming to the playoffs

You know how it is in the NHL and the NBA. Some average teams make the field just to become as irrelevant as they were in the regular season. Did we really need to see the Chiefs play against the offensively challenged Steelers, on their way to winning Super Bowl 54? Also, since Pittsburgh limped on the stretch, did it deserve the opportunity?

The danger here, unlike the NHL and the NBA, is that anything can happen in a game, while in the course of a series of the best of seven, abnormal disorders are less likely to occur. So, whether the Chiefs had flown or lost to the Steelers, it would have been strange if they even had the opportunity to share the same playoff field.

Patrick Mahomes https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/d6/43/patrick-mahomes-020520-getty-ftrjpg_1we5tomht32wx1dehscnmr1pg0.jpg?t=370735800,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Pro: more potential for teams that exceed stronger schedules

Not all blackboards in 16 games are the same. Some teams have different advantages based on the rotation of the divisions that play outside theirs, as well as the teams that finished in the same place as the previous season.

Having an extra playoff wild card provides some room for a team that navigates through a greater degree of difficulty.

With: more potential for teams that take advantage of weaker schedules

The flip side is that the extra playoff team in each conference adds one more layer to the parity parameters incorporated in the schedule.

Keep in mind that with just one goodbye at each conference, the safest playoff teams will be less motivated to play with their regular customers in recent weeks. That will open the door to some non-competitive games that will also inflate the resumes of potential No. 7 seeds.

MORE: the best way to fix the NFL playoff format

Pro: more incentives to fight for No. 1 seeds

Speaking of which, seed number 1 will have a new level of importance. Think about how the Chiefs reacted when they could steal that No. 2 seed and the Patriots first-round goodbye in Week 17. That was huge for their Super Bowl 54 race, as they got a much-needed week of extra rest. . and ended up playing consecutive home games with the annoying Ravens in the divisional playoffs.

The one-bye format forces a team to play with less margin of error, knowing that only a strong playoff team in each conference can have the maximum advantage of both the local and a goodbye field.

In the NFC, the 49ers' great victory over the Seahawks in Week 17 earned them No. 1 against No. 5. That was a monstrous development that fueled their career, while the Seahawks were rocked in the divisional playoffs. The first place in the new format would become more of a gold ticket, with the number 2 falling until general admission.

With: less incentives to fight for any other seed

NFL teams that have little chance of publishing the best conference record will not be so motivated to change their ranking. Being a number 2 is no longer very different from being a number 4. The same goes for No. 5 to No. 7, since everyone will play road games in the first round independently.

There is a chance that the competitive fire will go out before the playoffs are lit again. Therefore, there may be some sacrifice on some level for teams that are not struggling to be late for the tournament, but the NFL will probably be fine for that for more drama once the tournament begins and bets increase.