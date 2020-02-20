Proposals for offside rules: Burnley manager Sean Dyche disagrees with the possible change to the laws | Soccer news





Sean Dyche disagrees with changing the offside rule

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he disagrees with the proposals to change the offside law under VAR.

The former Burnley chief has no problems with current law and does not believe that changing it benefits the game.

Arsene Wenger, FIFA's world soccer development head, proposed a law change that benefits the attacking player.

Under the proposal of the former Arsenal coach, a player would be considered onside if any part of his body is level or behind the last defender.

Earlier this month, it was also reported that the Premier League clubs wanted players to have a 10 cm room for maneuver.

Dyche said: "If you are out of play, you are out of play. If a line says you are out of play, you are out of play. If it measures 10 cm, people will say & # 39; It's a joke, it should be 11 cm & # 39 ;. What are you going to do to keep moving? Is it the other way around and forward?

Sean Dyche believes that other aspects of VAR should change

"You have to draw the line somewhere. I think it goes ahead.

"There are other parts of VAR, of which I am a big fan, that could be simplified. Where decisions need a little more balance where an arbitrator will give something and another does not. We need to find a much more balanced view of that.

"The offside for me, I would leave him alone. If you're out of play, you're out of the game."

The Board of the International Football Association (IFAB) ruled out the changes proposed by Wenger to the offside law in time for the European Championship this summer.