Proposal inspired by Oakland Moms 4 homes: vacant homes to address the crisis – Up News Info San Francisco

BERKELEY (Up News Info SF) – Senator Nancy Skinner, a Berkeley Democrat, introduced a bill on Wednesday that would allow local jurisdictions to use vacant single-family homes as affordable housing and would give them the authority to fine corporations that keep vacant homes for long periods of time. time.

Senate Bill 1079 would give tenants of a foreclosed property the exclusive opportunity to buy the house for a reduced price within 90 days of foreclosure. If the tenant decides not to buy the house, cities, counties, community land trusts and affordable nonprofit housing could buy the house before it reaches the open market and convert it into affordable housing.

The bill would also grant cities and counties the authority to impose fines on companies for maintaining vacant property for more than 90 days. The financing of these fines would be used for homeless services and assistance for affordable housing.

Skinner recognized the Moms 4 Housing group for bringing to light the issue of vacant homes after four members of the group occupied a vacant home owned by investors in West Oakland in November.

The occupation attracted national attention to the current housing crisis in the Bay Area, as well as to the practice of investment companies that change homes and, consequently, put low-income families out of their neighborhoods.

"Moms 4 Housing shed light on the fact that, while more than 150,000 Californians are now homeless, right now in our own neighborhoods, there are more than 1 million empty homes," Skinner said. "Many of these affordable homes were kidnapped during a foreclosure by corporations that then kept the houses empty or turned them over to make great profits."

The 2017 census data found approximately 1.1 million unoccupied homes throughout the state. Census data from the end of last year found that approximately 6,000 of those empty houses are located in Oakland alone, including houses that were recently built and were not yet occupied.

Alameda County sheriff's agents evicted the four mothers from the two-story house in West Oakland last month, but the confrontation sparked a conversation about potential local government and nonprofit efforts to buy foreclosed homes before They reach the open market.

Oakland City Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas presented an ordinance at the end of last month that would grant tenants the so-called "right of first rejection,quot;, offering them the opportunity to buy a house if the landlord plans to sell the property. San Francisco and Washington, D.C., have similar laws in the books and the cities of Berkeley and East Palo Alto have also considered drafting first refusal law policies.

"There is no excuse for an empty house when many of our neighbors are homeless," Skinner said. "And helping tenants buy foreclosed homes instead of being evicted will keep people staying."

