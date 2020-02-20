Proof that Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the most elegant fashion duo

As the saying goes, the apple does not fall far from the tree.
There is no doubt that Cindy Crawford It has been a true star in the world of models and fashion for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and amazing styles on the catwalk have made her an international celebrity. And as many already know, your daughter Kaia Gerber Follow in his footsteps.
In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has attended shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet, he still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with his father. Randee gerber.
"It was good that I couldn't work on the track until I was 16. There are laws about it. After that, I really couldn't contain it," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You expect all the advice, guidance and role modeling you did to remain. That is the stage of parenting when you think, & # 39; OK, I hope you can fly! & # 39;"
And wow, this mother and daughter duo has flown!
Whether to support world-famous designers at Fashion Week or just to run errands closer to home in Malibu, these two fashion stars continue to keep fans talking with their impeccable style and twinning moments.
As Fashion Week continues, take a look at some of its epic moments in our gallery below.
WWD / Shutterstock
Twinning in charity event
The two attract attention at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on November 1, 2019.
BACKGRID
LA (Leather) Ladies
Cindy Crawford went for a walk with his daughter Kaia Gerber To start the new year and his duel jeans and leather jacket sets were so elegant.
David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images
Declaration style
The mother and daughter duo looks identical, whether they are dressed or dazzled as they were in these striking looks (with the perfect leg) in December 2018.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Best Buddies International
Colorful cuties
The supermodels showed their fun and flirty style in complementary colors for Mother's Day.
Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images
Equipped and fabulous
In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion awards event and demonstrated that both can wear tight dresses that show their similar fit silhouettes.
Without makeup
How pretty are these two women? It's crazy how beautiful they are.
Venturelli / Getty Images
Silver silhouettes
Clearly, her model status is not all that these two have in common … both have legs for days and a love for bright dresses.
Pious party
Todd Williamson / Getty Images
Printed Pretties
These can be very different dresses, but both have red tones and beautiful prints that show a similarity of style and taste among Gerber ladies.
I got it from my mom
It's in your genes, duh.
Mr. Exclusive / MEGA
Stepping Out
Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Beautiful wavy locks? Check. Perfect model on foot? Check!
Gerber Gals
Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?
Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila
Rocker ghouls
In 2016, the mother and daughter couple dressed as rockers for Halloween and we can hardly distinguish them.
Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images
Ladies in black
Gerber looks like the vivid image of his mother with this elegant black dress.
Spa Sisters
We know they wear matching tunics, but even if they weren't, they would look like twins.
Mini Me
What is better than a monkey? Wear matching overalls while you relax with your best friend, obviously.
Date Night Duds
Gerber and Crawford opt for leather jackets when they are in New York and we love their style.
Puppy Pals
Okay, maybe it's the fact that they have the same type of dog in this picture, but we see many similar features in this picture.
MONT / AKM-GSI
Blue jean babies
Long locks, large sunglasses and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in Gerber's house.
Chrome Hearts Magazine
Mirror images
Mirror Mirror on the wall …
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Opposite but the same
Who says you have to use the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber wore a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while his mother put on a white leather jacket and dark-washed jeans that were different, but the same.
Borisio / INFphoto.com
Shopping Twins
Neutrals and boots are the costume options for models … especially mother and daughter models.
Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Dylan & # 39; s Candy Bar
Funny prints
Even in 2014, it was clear that Gerber was already chasing his mother with his choice of a prominent print that resembled the patterned dress that his mother put on at this event.
