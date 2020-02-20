Home Entertainment Proof that Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the most elegant fashion...

Proof that Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the most elegant fashion duo

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>The best moments of Celeb Kid at Fashion Week
%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77311% %MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77312%

As the saying goes, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

There is no doubt that Cindy Crawford It has been a true star in the world of models and fashion for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and amazing styles on the catwalk have made her an international celebrity. And as many already know, your daughter Kaia Gerber Follow in his footsteps.

%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77313%%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77314%

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has attended shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet, he still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with his father. Randee gerber.

%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77315% %MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77316%

"It was good that I couldn't work on the track until I was 16. There are laws about it. After that, I really couldn't contain it," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You expect all the advice, guidance and role modeling you did to remain. That is the stage of parenting when you think, & # 39; OK, I hope you can fly! & # 39;"

And wow, this mother and daughter duo has flown!

Whether to support world-famous designers at Fashion Week or just to run errands closer to home in Malibu, these two fashion stars continue to keep fans talking with their impeccable style and twinning moments.

As Fashion Week continues, take a look at some of its epic moments in our gallery below.

WWD / Shutterstock

Twinning in charity event

The two attract attention at the A Sense Of Home charity gala in Beverly Hills on November 1, 2019.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

BACKGRID

LA (Leather) Ladies

Cindy Crawford went for a walk with his daughter Kaia Gerber To start the new year and his duel jeans and leather jacket sets were so elegant.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

Declaration style

The mother and daughter duo looks identical, whether they are dressed or dazzled as they were in these striking looks (with the perfect leg) in December 2018.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Mother's Day Brunch Best Friends 2018

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Best Buddies International

Colorful cuties

The supermodels showed their fun and flirty style in complementary colors for Mother's Day.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber, Fashion Los Angeles Awards

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images

Equipped and fabulous

In April 2017, the duo attended a fashion awards event and demonstrated that both can wear tight dresses that show their similar fit silhouettes.

Kaia Gerber, mom, daughter, Cindy Crawford, Instagram

Instagram

Without makeup

How pretty are these two women? It's crazy how beautiful they are.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Venturelli / Getty Images

Silver silhouettes

Clearly, her model status is not all that these two have in common … both have legs for days and a love for bright dresses.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Pious party

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Todd Williamson / Getty Images

Printed Pretties

These can be very different dresses, but both have red tones and beautiful prints that show a similarity of style and taste among Gerber ladies.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

I got it from my mom

It's in your genes, duh.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Mr. Exclusive / MEGA

Stepping Out

Jackets? Check. Boots? Check. Sunglasses? Check. Beautiful wavy locks? Check. Perfect model on foot? Check!

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Gerber Gals

Seriously, these two are more like sisters, right?

Kaia Jordan Gerber, Cindy Crawford, Halloween

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Casamigos Tequila

Rocker ghouls

In 2016, the mother and daughter couple dressed as rockers for Halloween and we can hardly distinguish them.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Nicholas Hunt / Getty Images

Ladies in black

Gerber looks like the vivid image of his mother with this elegant black dress.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Spa Sisters

We know they wear matching tunics, but even if they weren't, they would look like twins.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Mini Me

What is better than a monkey? Wear matching overalls while you relax with your best friend, obviously.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Date Night Duds

Gerber and Crawford opt for leather jackets when they are in New York and we love their style.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Instagram

Puppy Pals

Okay, maybe it's the fact that they have the same type of dog in this picture, but we see many similar features in this picture.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

MONT / AKM-GSI

Blue jean babies

Long locks, large sunglasses and blue jeans are a staple when traveling in Gerber's house.

Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Chrome Hearts Magazine

Mirror images

Mirror Mirror on the wall …

Tomorrowland Disney Premiere, Cindy Crawford, Kaia Gerber

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Opposite but the same

Who says you have to use the same colors to match? In 2015, Gerber wore a black leather jacket and top with blue jeans, while his mother put on a white leather jacket and dark-washed jeans that were different, but the same.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Borisio / INFphoto.com

Shopping Twins

Neutrals and boots are the costume options for models … especially mother and daughter models.

Kaia Gerber, Cindy Crawford

Rachel Murray / Getty Images for Dylan & # 39; s Candy Bar

Funny prints

Even in 2014, it was clear that Gerber was already chasing his mother with his choice of a prominent print that resembled the patterned dress that his mother put on at this event.

Watch Daily pop weekdays in E! at 12 p.m.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©