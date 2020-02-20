Proof that Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber are the most elegant fashion duo

As the saying goes, the apple does not fall far from the tree.

There is no doubt that Cindy Crawford It has been a true star in the world of models and fashion for decades. Her fabulous photo shoots for magazines and amazing styles on the catwalk have made her an international celebrity. And as many already know, your daughter Kaia Gerber Follow in his footsteps.

%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77313% %MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77314%

In recent weeks, the 18-year-old has attended shows at New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. And yet, he still has time to attend charity events and attend basketball games with his father. Randee gerber.

%MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77315% %MINIFYHTML7191cd779439e98ec835b0f23bd2f77316%

"It was good that I couldn't work on the track until I was 16. There are laws about it. After that, I really couldn't contain it," Cindy previously shared with PorterEdit. "You expect all the advice, guidance and role modeling you did to remain. That is the stage of parenting when you think, & # 39; OK, I hope you can fly! & # 39;"

And wow, this mother and daughter duo has flown!