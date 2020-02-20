Prince Harry reveals that Bon Jovi will appear in the Invictus games

While Prince Harry probably won't act alongside Jon Bon Jovi in ​​the short term, the couple actually has an appearance scheduled together, Page Six learned. According to the media, the Duke of Sussex will join the legendary artist at Abbey Road Studios in London next week.

The organization, Invictus Games Choir, announced that the New Jersey artist will record his new song, "Unbroken,quot;, at the event, and will launch with the intention of donating the proceeds to the Harry Invictus Games Foundation.

This Thursday, The Sussex Royal Instagram Page revealed that the collaboration was in process. They posted an exchange of fake text messages between Harry and the 57-year-old rock star. In case you haven't heard of him, Harry's Invictus Games were launched in 2014, and it's a multi-sport ceremony for veterans.

See this post on Instagram New from Buckingham Palace ✨. The Palace has just announced that the new changes in the roles of Harry and Meghan will take effect on March 31. As of April 1, Harry and Meghan will no longer have an office at Buckingham Palace. The Duke and Duchess will be represented through their charitable foundation team in the United Kingdom. . Prince Harry will retain the ranks of Major, Lieutenant Commander and Squad Leader, but during the 12-month probationary period, Harry's honorary military posts will not be used. The Palace says that discussions about the use of the word "Royal,quot; in @ssexsexroyal are being "reviewed," but the Palace says discussions are still ongoing and changes will be announced when they launch their new non-profit organization. . Upcoming commitments: February 28 – Harry will join Jon Bon Jovi in ​​a recording session of his song "Unbroken,quot; with the Invictus Games Choir (which will be released in support of the WeAreInvictus Foundation). March 5: Harry and Meghan will attend the annual @EndeavourFund awards in London. March 6: Harry, along with Lewis Hamilton, will attend the inauguration of SilverstoneUK Experience, a museum that tells the story of the past, present and future of British car racing. March 7: The couple will attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall. March 8: Meghan will mark # InternationalWomensDay2020 with more details to be announced. March 9: The couple will join the Queen and members of the Royal Family for the #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. . As for the rest of the year, his spokesman says that Harry and Meghan will be in the UK "regularly,quot;, including Harry at @LondonMarathon in April and both Sussexes to attend @ invictusgames2020 in May ✨. (Source Chris Ship / Omid Scobie / Twitter) A post shared by Harry and Meghan ♔ (@dukeandduchessofsussexdaily) in February 19, 2020 at 8:34 a.m. PST

This year, Invictus Games will begin in the Netherlands, starting on May 9 and until May 16. The show will take place approximately one month after Harry and Meghan begin their tax-free lives on April 1.

As previously reported, Meghan and Harry's Buckingham Palace office will close on March 31. The Evening Standard was the first to reveal the news. The announcement also comes immediately after the previously real couple can no longer refer to themselves as royalty members.

The Daily Mail was the first to report that senior palace officials have agreed that they could no longer use their titles in public. A royalty member who spoke with Page Six claimed that the use of the term "real,quot; in relation to Meghan and Harry had to be reconsidered.

In January, Harry and Meghan revealed that they were moving from their positions in the royal family. Since then, they have been seen spending a lot of time in the United States and Canada.

Ad

Their presence has generated controversy, even if Canadian taxpayers will have to pay the bill for their safety. Sources have stated, however, that Meghan and Harry will slowly move to the United States.



Post views:

0 0