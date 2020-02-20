Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi team up for the Invictus Games theme song

Wenn

The Duke of Sussex confirms that he is collaborating with the rocker Bon Jovi to produce a hymn for the next annual sports competition to be held in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Prince Harry is configured to join forces with Jon Bon Jovi to produce a special track for the Invictus Games Foundation of British royalty.

The Duke of Sussex, 35, announced the news on Instagram on Thursday, February 20, 2020, revealing that the rocker will record his song "Unbroken" at the famous Abbey Road Studios in London, along with the Invictus Games Choir, next week.

A shared post on the SussexRoyal Instagram account sparked collaboration with an exchange of fictitious text messages between the couple.

The song will serve to promote the upcoming The Invictus Games, a sporting event that Harry launched in 2014 with the goal of helping injured service personnel and veterans with their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

It will take place in the Netherlands from May 9 to 16, 2020, a month after Harry and his wife Meghan markle, Duchess of Sussex, officially resigned from her royal duties on April 1, 2020.