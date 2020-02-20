President of Sudan, rebel leader agrees to form unity government | News

The president of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, and rebel leader Riek Machar on Thursday agreed to form a unity government, a very delayed step to end six years of war that has killed hundreds of thousands of people.

Kiir said the new government will be formed on Saturday and will designate Machar as its first vice president, or senior vice president, on Friday.

The president said security arrangements, a crucial issue, will be resolved after the formation of the government. He said that the protection of Machar and others with the opposition will be under his responsibility.

"We have agreed to form the government in two days on February 22. We are still discussing other things and I hope we will solve them all," Machar said after a meeting between the two.

The civil war in South Sudan broke out only two years after the mass celebrations after obtaining a much fought independence from Sudan. The conflict severely affected the economy of the oil-rich nation, and about half of the country's 12 million people are hungry today.

Divided over states

There remain significant challenges in the peace process, including the delicate process of integrating tens of thousands of former rival forces into a united army.

Generalized abuses such as the recruitment of child soldiers and sexual violence continue, a new report by the UN Human Rights Commission on South Sudan said Thursday.

Machar on Sunday rejected a peace offer from Kiir, which included plans to reduce the number of states in the country, but also create three administrative areas.

Machar's rejection, announced in a statement, vanished hopes of breaking a deadlock and ending the conflict that killed at least 380,000 people and left millions in extreme poverty.

Kiir and Machar, who lives in exile, are under increasing international pressure to resolve their differences before the deadline of February 22.

Kiir said this week that the country would now be divided into the original 10 states, a key opposition lawsuit, plus three "administrative areas,quot; of Pibor, Ruweng and Abyei.

While Machar said he appreciated the government's decision to "return to 10 states," he expressed dissatisfaction with the creation of the three administrative zones.

Machar warned that the three areas are at risk of causing more problems, calling the issue of "Pandora's box,quot;.

The number of states is controversial because borders will determine the divisions of power in the country.

When it gained independence from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan had 10 states, as stated in its constitution. Kiir increased that in 2015 to 28, then later 32.

The president said the final issue of the states will be discussed once the unity government is formed.

Of the three proposed areas, it is believed that the most controversial is Ruweng, rich in oil, in the north. Oil provides almost all government revenue in South Sudan, which makes it one of the world's most oil dependent nations.

Ruweng has been one of the most disputed areas in the civil war and is claimed by both the Dinka people, to which Kiir belongs, as well as the Nuer, the Machar ethnic group.