President Donald Trump calls Brad Pitt a Wiseguy in the Campaign Rally

The presidential elections of 2020 are underway and, although most would expect president Donald Trump be leveling the attacks on the main Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg, actually goes after another great name: Brad Pitt.

Yes, that is correct. The president of the United States took time from his campaign stop in Colorado Springs to admonish the Oscar-winning actor for being, what he called, a "little sage," according to multiple reports. In addition, the president revealed that "he was never a big fan,quot; of the actor, who starred in critically acclaimed films such as The great short, Inglorious Bastards and more.

While the president did not explain his reasoning for mentioning the actor, which essentially has nothing to do with foreign or domestic policy, especially with regard to Colorado, people believe that Trump did the search because Pitt made one or two jokes about the president expense during the entire awards season. In a private acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars, Brad joked: "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."