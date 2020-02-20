President Donald Trump calls Brad Pitt a Wiseguy in the Campaign Rally

David Fisher / Shutterstock; Evan Vucci / AP / Shutterstock
The presidential elections of 2020 are underway and, although most would expect president Donald Trump be leveling the attacks on the main Democratic candidates Bernie Sanders or Pete Buttigieg, actually goes after another great name: Brad Pitt.
Yes, that is correct. The president of the United States took time from his campaign stop in Colorado Springs to admonish the Oscar-winning actor for being, what he called, a "little sage," according to multiple reports. In addition, the president revealed that "he was never a big fan,quot; of the actor, who starred in critically acclaimed films such as The great short, Inglorious Bastards and more.
While the president did not explain his reasoning for mentioning the actor, which essentially has nothing to do with foreign or domestic policy, especially with regard to Colorado, people believe that Trump did the search because Pitt made one or two jokes about the president expense during the entire awards season. In a private acceptance speech at the 2020 Oscars, Brad joked: "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week."
Needless to say, Trump didn't get along with him Trojan fun of stars in the procedures of political trial, which came to an end when the Republican party, except Mitt Romney, acquitted Trump of all charges.
That said, Trump also targeted attacks on the winner of the Best Movie 2020 Parasite, Although neither the cast nor the director Bong Joon Ho ever commenting on American politics. No, the president seems to be upset because black comedy is a foreign film. "How bad were the Academy Awards this year?" He commented: "And the winner is … a South Korean movie! What the hell was all that? We have enough problems with South Korea, with the trade. Besides that, they give them the best movie." of the year. It was good? I do not know. gone With the Wind Back please? Sunset boulevard. So many great movies. "
It is worth noting that these films were from the first half of the 20th century.
These comments from the president are now circulating on social networks, but are not taken seriously. Some people, like American distributors, are jokes that Trump probably didn't even see Parasite since "can't read,quot;, which is a necessity when it comes to watching a movie with subtitles.
It is safe to say that the presidential elections of 2020 are in full swing.
