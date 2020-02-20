Premier League weekend preview podcast: Leicester vs Man City, Arsenal vs Everton and more | Soccer news

In addition, Kaveh Solhekol joins the panel to talk about the UEFA ban of Manchester City





Manchester City faces Leicester on Saturday night Football

Listen to Sky Sports Weekend Preview podcast while we look at the Saturday Night Football clash between Leicester and Manchester City plus two other massive games in the Premier League …

Sky Sports & # 39; Peter Smith, Gerard Brand Y Ben Grounds are united by Sky sports news reporter Kaveh Solhekol to discuss the latest developments in Man City after its two-year ban on European competition, with the small problem of facing Leicester in Saturday Night Football.

There is an analysis of the improvements in Arsenal and Everton before their meeting in the Emirates in Renault Super Sunday.

We also examine what Liverpool will look like in response to their defeat of the Champions League at Atlético de Madrid before their confrontation with West Ham, live Monday Night Football.

Listen, download or subscribe to the podcast using the links above and tune in to Leicester vs Manchester City live on Sky Sports Premier League HD from 5pm on Saturday; Kick-off 5.30pm