Premier League Darts: Nathan Aspinall beat Michael van Gerwen | Darts news

Glen Durrant beat Gary Anderson to reach the top of the Premier League

Nathan Aspinall inflicted the first defeat of the season in the Premier League of Michael van Gerwen, but it was Glen Durrant who stole the show when he reached the top of the table with the victory over Gary Anderson.

Duzza is making his debut in the competition proper after appearing as a contender last year and after Aspinall defeated Van Gerwen, the winner of the Durrant contest with Anderson faced the carrot of leading the top positions.

It was the Middlesbrough man who prevailed, but Aspinall's victory over MVG was equally impressive as the early stages of this year's competition have provided a lot of drama.

Thursday night was no different with a set of results that mean that the top and bottom are separated by only four points.

Only Daryl Gurney has not yet won a game, and secured his first point with a draw against Gerwyn Price, while former Premier League runner-up Michael Smith and Peter Wright earned their first victories of the season.

Results of night three: Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff Peter Wright 7-5 Rob cross Jonny Clayton 1-7 Michael Smith Michael van Gerwen 5-7 Nathan Aspinall Daryl Gurney 6-6 Gerwyn Price Glen Durrant 7-4 Gary Anderson

Bright Asp sinks MVG in thriller

1:58 Nathan Aspinall says he played very well after defeating Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League in Cardiff. Nathan Aspinall says he played very well after defeating Michael van Gerwen in the Premier League in Cardiff.

Aspinall was in good shape during a high quality contest against Van Gerwen. The Asp finally prevailed with a 7-5 success that sees him level head to head against the Dutch and tie him in four points.

An excellent final of 110 gave Aspinall the first rest after the pair separated the first two legs and The Asp, defeated by Van Gerwen in the semifinal of the World Championship, consolidated to leave the world No. 1 with 3-1.

It seemed that Aspinall's chance could have disappeared when he missed a dart in the target by a 170 and another chance to throw gave Van Gerwen the chance to clean up, which he took.

0:21 Aspinall surprised Van Gerwen with excellent performance Aspinall surprised Van Gerwen with excellent performance

However, a second maximum helped Aspinall lead 4-2 before a characteristic Van Gerwen explosion saw him win three tranches in the rebound to lead for the first time since the initial stretch of the contest.

After Aspinall leveled off, the game turned into a shooting at the best of three and Van Gerwen's two lost darts doubled proved costly. Asp set his double and kept calm to turn a point in two and a memorable victory.

Duzza ranks first

Duzza culminated a dream start in his Premier League year by keeping his unbeaten record and claiming a second victory of the season thanks to another spectacular finishing display.

After beating Smith on opening night with a stellar display in the outer ring, Durrant finished abandoning him in a 6-6 draw with Fallon Sherrock last week, but returned to his best level with six combinations that achieved a victory by 7-4. about former Premier League champion Anderson.

0:19 Durrant's clinical ending was enough to take him to the top of the table. Durrant's clinical ending was enough to take him to the top of the table.

Having scored twice for the first game, Duzza was more ruthless to clean 85 for an early shot break and a 2-0 lead.

With Anderson struggling to find his rank, a 14-dart throw gave the BDO three-time world champion a 3-0 lead before the Flying Scotsman stopped the rot to claim the fourth in double three.

Two more followed him to Durrant, a 12-dart throw and a brilliant finish of 107 took him to two high points before Anderson's mini-burst was started by a sizzling 122 in the seventh leg and a break.

Another saw Anderson tie in two before Duzza grabbed a point to preserve his undefeated record and then claimed the seventh stage he needed to reach the top of the pile.

Snake bites at first victory

1:14 Peter Wright says he needs to relax a little more despite beating Rob Cross in the Premier League in Cardiff. Peter Wright says he needs to relax a little more despite beating Rob Cross in the Premier League in Cardiff.

The current world champion was at the top against the former world champion, with Wright's victory 7-5 long enough to secure his first two points in this year's Premier League.

The scoreboard barely did justice to the game with Wright averaging almost 30 points more than his opponent in most of the competition, but Cross made his way through the game to force a decision.

Snakebite ran out of the traps, averaging 118 to win the first pair of legs, including a pitching break against a fighting Voltage, which averaged only 68 for the initial pair.

After Wright had secured a third leg in the rebound, the Hastings man stopped the rot to get on the board and when Snakebite lost his first two darts a double, Cross jumped with a brilliant 127 final.

With the deficit in one, Wright moved on to eliminate the next two legs until another Cross outlier, an elegant final of 80, withdrew the 2018 world champion to less than two. Snakebite finally crossed the line, delaying a return of Voltage that saw him threaten the most unlikely of the points.

Dazzling Smith shines in Clayton's defeat

0:13 The magnificent exit of Smith 167 was the largest of the night in Cardiff The magnificent exit of Smith 167 was the largest of the night in Cardiff

Clayton became the last Challenger to fall short, entering a whirlwind of Bully Boy who saw him secure the first victory of this year's competition.

Smith averaged more than 105, hit 64 percent of his darts twice and drew two huge finals on his way to a 7-1 demolition that leaves the Contenders / Challengers record in five draws and seven losses of his 12 games in the last two years.

A change of music for Clayton saw him serenade on stage by a crowd of Cardiff that roared alongside Tom Jones and Delilah, and the Ferret responded by taking the initial stretch of the contest, but that was as good as he got. Llanelli's man.

0:30 Michael Smith was in a dazzling way when he beat Jonny Clayton 7-1 in Cardiff, sealing the victory with a 142 payment and shipping. Michael Smith was in a dazzling way when he beat Jonny Clayton 7-1 in Cardiff, sealing the victory with a 142 payment and shipping.

Smith has shown some spectacular explosions on and off the television stage this year and exploded in life to get seven legs on the rebound, a brilliant 167 on the target, the highlight after Clayton had seen a couple of opportunities for a second stretch Go begging.

The ferret had an average of more than 100, but four lost darts at double cost him on the initial five legs, and he was not in the sixth since Bully Boy continued advancing towards the finish line.

An 18-dart launch break secured Smith a point and then a dazzling 142 secured a comprehensive victory.

1:44 Premier League challenger Jonny Clayton received an excellent reception from the Welsh crowd while Tom Jones walked towards Delilah. Premier League challenger Jonny Clayton received an excellent reception from the Welsh crowd while Tom Jones walked towards Delilah.

Gurney off the mark while Iceman draws again

It was an honor even in the contest between Wales and Northern Ireland, Gerwyn Price even changed the colors of his shirt to red to delight the Cardiff crowd.

2:38 Gerwyn Price admitted that Daryl Gurney deserved to win his Premier League clash in Cardiff after drawing 6-6. Gerwyn Price admitted that Daryl Gurney deserved to win his Premier League clash in Cardiff after drawing 6-6.

He made sure they went home with at least one draw after Clayton's defeat thanks to another fighting performance, winning a decisive in the last leg for the third consecutive week and securing a point.

While Price was forced to fight during the initial two nights, Gurney was out of place and during the second of three weeks, he had to face a hostile crowd.

After facing Gary Anderson in Aberdeen, Price in Cardiff was another test and Derry's man admirably managed to offer his best performance so far.

Gurney was on the rise at all times, keeping his nose in front and averaging a little less than 100 in the process.

A break gave Price a 5-4 lead, but Gurney regained the next two to secure a point. Price remained in need of the final leg to take a point and after having done so against Cross and Smith, the Iceman won money again.

Night four, February 27: 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs Nathan Aspinall Rob cross vs Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney vs Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor vs Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price vs Peter Wright

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7 p.m. Sky Sports Action with William O & # 39; Connor facing Michael van Gerwen.