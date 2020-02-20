Porsha Williams publicly proclaims her love for her "born sister, but the best friend chosen,quot;

Porsha Williams has been flooding her social media account with several love messages and beautiful photos with her sister Lauren Williams. He recently celebrated his birthday, and Porsha also made sure to mark the event on his social media account.

Check out the latest post in which Porsha publicly declares his love for his sister, Lauren.

‘More birthday love for my love @lodwill !! She knows everything, and I know everything about her … our bond is second to none! Sisters born but chosen friends❤️ Friends can come and go throughout my life, but family is forever. I am very grateful to have a sister as wonderful as you by my side. There is no one who prefers to have as a sister than you. I love you Poopah! "Porsha subtitled his publication.

Shamea Morton skipped the comments and said: "The photos are beautiful, but the caption is everything."

Lauren also had a few words for Porsha: "Ugh, I'm crying," I thank God for your mommy, Diana, Je, Michelle, Aunt Gladys and Baleigh every day. They all made me who I am! These phenomenal women raised me "

Many fans said that Porsha and Lauren look like twins.

Someone wrote: You literally literally look like twins in that second picture. It's so crazy, "and another follower posted this:" Is it me or is it hard to tell them apart? "

One commenter said: Hermoso Beautiful! They all look alike, more like twins! ", While another fan wrote:" That second image will look like beautiful twins HBD. "

Another of Porsha's fans said: ‘Omg. I keep looking at that picture with your heads together and they both look like Porsha. "

Ad

Porsha always praised Lauren and called her BFF. She is also in love with Lauren's daughter, her niece, Baleigh.



Post views:

0 0