Porsha Williams provokes rumors about the 2nd pregnancy with new photos days after pausing her and Dennis McKinley's wedding ceremony again

Numerous celebrities gathered to celebrate the birthday of Real Atlanta Housewives Star Marlo Hampton, and naturally, her friend, Porsha Williams, was among the guests.

However, Porsha's appearance at the party left people wondering if the 38-year-old television personality did not expect a second child.

The reality show star took Instagram to share a couple of photographs of the luxurious event. Although it looked impressive as always, the attention of his followers focused mainly on the middle section of his body.

For the occasion, Porsha was dressed in a bright pink dress with a deep V-line that flaunted her curves.

As a result, many Porsha followers took their protruding belly as a sign of a second pregnancy, and many rushed to write congratulations on the good news.

See this post on Instagram RHOA: According to a new report, Porsha Williams is working on her relationship with her fiance Dennis McKinley, and is currently in therapy working on her problems. "They are together, happy and engaged, but they are not really planning a wedding at this time," a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta couple told HollywoodLife. "They are simply working to be as solid as they can before walking back down that road," the source continued. "Porsha and Dennis keep their relationship and their ins and outs a little more private now that they have reconciled but seem fine." "They just don't want people to intrude too much. It has taken a lot of communication, but she really is working to trust him again. She has been shown a lot in the program, but they have been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than her, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy. " Despite their reconciliation, the couple allegedly has no plans to have more children at this time. "At this time there is no talk of another baby, but Porsha would love to have another child," the source told HollywoodLife. "She loves being a mother." What can we say! A post shared by Levi (@realhousewivesbasketballwives) on February 15, 2020 at 12:47 p.m. PST

This sponsor wrote: "Let them keep pouring salt, they will only season their sauce," I love Porsha. 💯 "

A social media user shared: “Girl, baby, work that baby n. ° 2! Congratulations and adorable! I hope it's another girl !! P Hey, Porsha girl … how you live sister, you looked blessed and happy … I love your shine! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥 ”

This fan wrote: "Pregnant 👀 *** If you are pregnant. It's her and Dennis baby. No shadow. Those who hate should stop because they won't be the ones who will get up at 3 am feeding the baby! *** Serve then! I love this color in you! You are beautiful. 🔥 "

Another sponsor said: "Look, pregnant girl. Porsha, you seem to know how to spend money. 👠Yes, mom, you look like money, that's the way to do it. 😂❤️❤️❤️❤️”

After giving birth to her daughter, Pilar Jhena, in March 2019, the media personality /// discussed the possibility of having another child and confessed that she would like to have a second child in the future. Still, first, he needed to fix the problematic relationship he had with his fiance, Dennis McKinley.

The couple had some major problems when it was discovered that Dennis was having an affair with another woman.

Since then, it seems that Porsha and Dennis have been working hard to solve their problems and even started going to therapy.

However, many of Porsha's fans are still convinced that Dennis is not the right man for her since she cheated once, and numerous followers have expressed concern for Porsha about having another child with Dennis.



