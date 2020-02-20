Porsha Williams looks like a queen at Cynthia Bailey's birthday party. Praise his "roller coaster relationship,quot;

Porsha Williams attended Cynthia Bailey's birthday party and managed to look like a queen. He shared a short clip on his social media account where he is together with the birthday lady, and they both look amazing.

Check out the beautiful ladies below.

‘Happy birthday to @ cynthiabailey10 !! We have the best roller coaster relationship, and I wouldn't change it at all! Enjoy your fabulous 50! I hope we will be sisters of the meeting couch again … we always have fun laughing and giving petty realities. ”Porsha captioned his post.

Cynthia skipped the comments and said: Ya Yaaaasss! thanks Porsha 4 my ol & # 39; nasty 🎉 slide !!!! Yes, my birthday twin @lodwill always says it best "you love to drive me crazy and make me laugh at the same time!" Basically I can't do anything when your crazy ass is around me. "

A follower wrote: "I still remember when you kicked her and now you are her best friends friends @ porsha4real," and someone else posted this: "Happy birthday to you because you are a beautiful and impressive woman with Grace. I love it. & # 39;

Another commentator wrote: & # 39; Happy birthday @ cynthiabailey10 my god bless you with many more 💕 & # 39; and a fan posted: & # 39; Happy birthday @ cynthiabailey10, and many birthday blessings to you … Oh, yes, you and @ porsha4real are too hot A lot ❤️ And thanks.

Another of Porsha's fans said: "When they danced on the boat in Miami it was my favorite!" And someone else posted this: "It's official, I was waiting to see if she had sent a message of thanks to Cynthia but not to Kenya." I've seen everything I need. "

Porsha was recently in the spotlight after supposedly provoking rumors of pregnancy.

Many celebrities gathered to celebrate Marlo Hampton's birthday, and naturally, her friend, Porsha was also there.

Her appearance at the party left people wondering if she would be pregnant again.



