Pop Smoke's roommate: "I would never bother my brother!"

While the police work hard to investigate the recent murder of rapper Pop Smoke, the Internet was busy doing his own detective work, and it seems that some have been pointing fingers at childhood friend Mike Dee, who was staying in Los Angeles. With the rapper. The time of his death.

It is not known if Dee was in the house at the time of the deadly invasion of the house, but posted a message on Instagram, denying it had anything to do with the death of Pop Smoke.

