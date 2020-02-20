Pop Smoke's girlfriend breaks the silence about her death: I'm & # 39; broken & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML67e74e47d367c555fedda87a449dc31611% %MINIFYHTML67e74e47d367c555fedda87a449dc31612%

By sharing a video of his touch with the rapper murdered in bed, Yummy writes: "All I could do was smile at these stranglers because when I met him, he knew how to hug."

Pop SmokeThe bride is surprisingly disconsolate after the news of her death. The girl named Yummy has broken her silence about the rapper's murder, admitting that she struggles to accept that her boyfriend no longer lives.

Taking Instagram Stories, he shared a screenshot of his text messages with Pop, who promised to marry her one day and have five children and a mansion together. Yummy then followed him with a black and white video of the couple flaunting PDA inside a car and said in the title: "Look how I looked at him brother. I could not be angry if someone paid me … it's so easy to love How could I get mad at someone for loving him too? We had a patient love. A sympathetic love. A growing love. "

The post was followed with a video of his hug to Pop in bed. "My quiet place," he said. "No way will I find someone like you. S ** t like this doesn't happen twice. All I could do was smile in these strangulations because when I met him, he didn't know how to hug him. It took time."

Comparing his relationship with those of Joker and Harley Quinn, Yummy continued: "I love him not because of the way he silenced my demons, but because of the way his demons danced with mine. Baby, we went dancing forever." In another post, which included a video of kissing Pop on the cheek, he admitted that it is "broken. Numb. I don't feel anything, but I felt you." Then he added an emoji with a broken heart.

Pop was shot dead in an invasion of his home in Hollywood Hills, California, on Wednesday, February 19. He was then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Initial reports claimed that it was a robbery that went wrong, but, according to people who had seen the surveillance camera, it seemed a selective blow because the men who broke into the house did not seem to carry anything when they left.

The investigation is currently ongoing.