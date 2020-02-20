Pop Smoke accidentally shared his address on social media before the deadly home robbery

Instagram

The lyricist & # 39; Welcome to the party & # 39; He accidentally revealed his address online while displaying his purchases the day before he was shot dead in an invasion of his home in Los Angeles.

Late rapper Pop Smoke He accidentally transmitted his home address online the day before he was fatally shot at the property.

The 20-year-old musician, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, shared a look at a series of gifts he received from the brands, and when he showed a bag from the Amiri fashion company, he revealed his personal address without realizing it.

Pop posted the clip in his Instagram Stories and, just a few hours later, the musician was seriously injured when two masked men shot him, broke into his mansion, TMZ reported.

The men fired multiple shots, critically injuring him before fleeing on foot.

Since then, the publication has received reports from sources that have seen surveillance images on the property, claiming that the incident, which was initially believed to be a home invasion robbery, was in fact a selective blow.

According to the editors of TMZ, "you see 4 men approaching the house around 4:30 a.m. and sneaking away."

"A couple of minutes pass before 3 of the 4 walk along the side of the house to the front. The room apparently entered through the back door, but no camera was trained. The next time you see the man, he leaves by the front door of the house. "

They added that no property items were taken.

The attacker was rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, but was later pronounced dead. Tributes have flooded the "Welcome to the party" star, with Nicki Minaj Y 50 cents Among those who honor the rapper.