Pompeo meets with US troops on a visit to Saudi Arabia after talks with MBS | USA news

On his second day in Saudi Arabia, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited the US troops after discussing security concerns about Iran with the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Pompeo met with the US military commanders. UU. At a Saudi air base where some 2,500 US soldiers are stationed in response to perceived threats from the Islamic Republic.

The base includes a squad of F-15E fighters from the United States Air Force flying daily missions over Iraq and Syria and two American Patriot missile batteries prepared to shoot down any Iranian attack on the kingdom.

"Pompeo's visit to Prince Sultan's air base and a nearby US Patriot battery highlights the security relationship between the United States and Saudi Arabia and reaffirms the United States' determination to be with Saudi Arabia in the face of Iranian evil behavior," he said. the State Department in a statement.

Pompeo said the US military presence is a form of deterrence "to take us to a place where I, as secretary of state, can get the diplomatic result the president is looking for."

The United States began increasing its military presence in the kingdom last summer when President Donald Trump and his oil-rich ally, Riyadh, accused Iran of attacking tankers at the oil facilities in the Gulf and Saudi Arabia, incidents that shook the markets World energy last year.

Tehran denies its involvement in the attacks and since then Riyadh seems eager to participate in a cautious diplomacy to relieve friction.

Tensions in the region increased further after the assassination by the United States of Iran's main military commander, Qassem Soleimani, while visiting Iraq on January 3.

The measure sparked Iranian reprisals with missile attacks against Iraqi military bases that house US troops.

Balancing act

Prior to his departure to Saudi Arabia, Pompeo said he planned to raise US concerns about the kingdom's human rights record.

Some Saudi American citizens have been imprisoned in the kingdom as part of a broader offensive against the perceived critics of the powerful crown prince. They include Badr al-Ibrahim, a writer and doctor, and Salah al-Haidar, whose mother is the prominent defender of women's rights Aziza al-Yousef, who faces a trial for her activism.

Others are prohibited from leaving Saudi Arabia, such as Walid Fitaihi, a Boston area doctor who was involved in an anti-corruption campaign launched by Crown Prince Mohammed at the end of 2017.

"The Saudis share our strategic goals. They are an important ally and partner," Pompeo told reporters on Thursday.

"At the same time, we continue to make clear our expectations regarding a wide range of human rights issues."