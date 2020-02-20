Police say a suspect in a triple homicide in Perris was deported twice, has an arrest warrant for DUI and drugs – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Riverside County Sheriff's Department on Thursday identified a suspect in connection with the triple homicide in Perris.

The suspect, José Luis Torres García, 33, was described as a 5-foot 9-inch Hispanic man weighing about 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was deported twice, although the department was still investigating his immigration status.

Police said their last known address was in the Perris and Mead Valley area, although it also has links with San Jose and Mexico.

An arrest warrant for a felony has been issued.

The three victims, Jaime Covarrubias Espindola, 50, José María Aguilar-Espejel, 38, and Rodrigo Aguilar-Espejel, 28, were found dead Monday by the grave of the Perris Valley cemetery named Uver Hernández Castaneda, a local man who was killed in Mexico in a coup related to the cartel.

After seeing the security images taken of the area, the police determined that Garcia had been with the three victims the same day they were killed.

Police said José Torres García, José Luis Torres, Ismael García and Ismael García Gutiérrez have also been called. According to police, Garcia also has two arrest warrants for unrelated misdemeanors in Riverside and San Mateo counties.

"We believe this person acted alone in this homicide," said Sheriff Chad Bianco. “Obviously we are considering it armed and extremely dangerous, and we are asking members of the public that if they contact him or know his whereabouts, do not do so. Notify the local police immediately. "

He is known for driving a 2001 dark blue GMC Yukon with the license plate 4PDH363 and a street motorcycle, possibly a green Kawasaki.

Police said anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts should call the sheriff's department at 951-955-2777.

Bianco said he didn't think there was an immediate threat to the general public.