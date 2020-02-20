Police look for driver involved in Chesterfield Township Hit-and-Run – Up News Info Detroit

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The police are looking for the driver involved in a coup and escape in Chesterfield Township.

It happened on Monday afternoon at 5:49 p.m. on Briarcliff Drive.

Police say a resident's surveillance camera captured the vehicle responsible for the incident.

There is no report if there were injuries.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Dawidowicz at 586-949-4265.

