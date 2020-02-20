Police arrest 2 after AK-47 is found in Greektown Casino-Hotel

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – Two people are in custody and Detroit police say they are looking for a third party after an AK-47 was found inside the Greektown Casino Hotel.

Police say they found the high-powered rifle under an ice machine, along with a bible that lists different US cities. UU.

They are working with the FBI and the Michigan State Police because of concerns about the list.

So far, they have not identified any motive and are still investigating.

