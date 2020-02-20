Pipeline protests in Canada: companies demand that the government act on losses | Canada news

%MINIFYHTML7424389b595c797b2a31b577f65d1a1911% %MINIFYHTML7424389b595c797b2a31b577f65d1a1912%

Business groups in Canada demand that the government put an end to the demonstrations that have paralyzed the country's rail network.

They estimate that the interruption is costing the country's economy billions of dollars.

Protesters oppose the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline.

It crosses the land of indigenous peoples known as First Nations in Canada.

Alan Fisher of Al Jazeera reports from Toronto.