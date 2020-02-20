Home Entertainment Photos: Celebrities shine at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

Photos: Celebrities shine at the Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2020

The 12th The Smule Mirchi Music Awards were held last night in the city. The event was a starry affair with Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Raveena Tandon, Sunny Leone, Urvashi Rautela, Adah Sharma and other attendees. The ladies honored the event with their most elegant avatars. Singers AR Rahman, Shreya Ghosal, Himesh Reshammiya Ila Arun, Bappi Lahiri and others were also seen at the event.

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


Deepika Padukone



Taapsee Pannu


Taapsee Pannu



Filmfare


Sunny


Sunny



A. R. Rahman


A. R. Rahman



A. R. Rahman


A. R. Rahman



Varun Sharma


Varun Sharma



Sophie Choudry


Sophie Choudry



Himesh Reshammiya


Himesh Reshammiya



Bhushan Kumar


Bhushan Kumar



Adah Sharma


Adah Sharma



Shreya Ghoshal


Shreya Ghoshal



Shreya Ghoshal


Shreya Ghoshal



movie


movie


movie


movie


