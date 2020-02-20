Photos: Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda team up for Fighter

Vijay Deverakonda is going through some turbulent waters when his last outing, World Famous Lover did not set exactly the sound of the box office. The film had reached theaters this Valentine's Day, but was criticized by both the public and critics. However, it seems that the actor has moved quickly to his next project, Fighter.

The film is directed by Puri Jagannadh and is believed to be based on the life of a boxer. Interestingly, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday has been cornered to play the female protagonist in the film. Fighter is set to be a Telugu-Hindi bilingual, which will also be released in other languages.

%MINIFYHTML6b3dcf6fb633c8fad56477dbdd20109313% %MINIFYHTML6b3dcf6fb633c8fad56477dbdd20109314%

The director, Jagannadh, took Twitter welcoming Ananya and wrote: "Happy to welcome aboard Gorgeous @ananyapandayy for our Pan India adventure with my hero @TheDeverakonda produced by @karanjohar @Charmmeofficial @ apoorvamehta18 Having fun in the direction of this great adventure (sic) "

The movie is scheduled to leave soon. According to sources, Vijay Deverakonda has been preparing hard for the film with some boxing lessons to nail his character. Reports also suggest that he will wear long hair in Fighter.

We hope the movie works wonders for both Vijay and Ananya.