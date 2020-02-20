People convinced that pop smoke was created when police confirmed that the 911 call came from another state

%MINIFYHTML4b27fcda27e23ec01c547402d51e7e3b11% %MINIFYHTML4b27fcda27e23ec01c547402d51e7e3b12%

It has been confirmed that the police received a call just before 5 a.m. ET from & # 39; someone in the East & # 39; who reported that one of his friends' houses was raided.

The murder of Pop Smoke It is still a mystery. People began to be convinced that the murdered rapper was established after police confirmed that the 911 call about the robbery at the Hollywood Hills house where he was staying came from another state.

Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie revealed that the police received a call just before 5 a.m. ET from "someone in the East" who reported that one of his friends' houses was being assaulted and that one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the house. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.

After the statement, people pointed out that there was something suspicious in the whole story, especially because none of the people in the house called 911. "Something doesn't sound good. Definitely a montage!" one said, as another speculated: "Or 1. The area code or 2. Someone set it fr". Another wrote: "Wait for the 9-1-1 call to come from the east coast when they called about Pop Smoke that sounds really bad, so they prepared it!"

Smoke died on February 19 after the intruders shot him in Los Angeles. He was then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead.

Many hip-hop stars have been paying tribute to the rapper following the news of his death, including Blue face who warned other artists who plan to visit the city. "N **** s die here every day. I recommend any artist who comes here to get in touch with the right natives just to keep up," he said in his post.