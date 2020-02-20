Peloton for iOS is now compatible with Chromecast

The Peloton app for iOS is now compatible with Chromecast so you can stream your workouts from a larger screen. Previously, this feature was only available for Android users, while the Peloton bike could only stream classes to a compatible device through Miracast, which meant that iOS users were completely out of functionality.

With the update, iOS users can now stream their classes to a screen that supports Chromecast or a TV with the Chromecast security device plugged in. The decision comes when Peloton, which was made public last year, said he would work to make his classes more accessible from more devices and price points. A single digital subscription to Peloton costs $ 12.99 per month, allowing users to train with their own bicycles or treadmills at home or in the gym.

To stream classes on your Chromecast-compatible screen, open the class you want to take and look for the Chromecast icon in the upper right corner. Select it and choose the device to which you want to send the video.

Today's update also comes two months after Peloton launched its Fire TV and Apple Watch applications to learn more ways users can stream classes and track their heart rates and running distances.