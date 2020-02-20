Patrick Sharp focuses on the exchange deadline of the NHL, Maple Leafs, Connor McDavid and Stanley Cup selections

The deadline for the exchange of NHL may be coming quickly, but another deadline is approaching: compete for the designation of Kraft Hockeyville USA.

%MINIFYHTML7a7bf670bf7832073fd8b8ebab2e941b11% %MINIFYHTML7a7bf670bf7832073fd8b8ebab2e941b12%

The Kraft Hockeyville program is designed to bring communities together to share their passion for hockey and their local ice hockey arena. Nominations for the coveted prize will be accepted until February 29. The winning community will receive $ 10,000 as a team through the NHLPA Goals and Dreams Foundation, organize a preseason NHL game that will air on NBC and receive $ 150,000 for track improvements. This year, prizes will also be awarded to the first finalist, who will receive $ 30,000, and the second finalist, who will receive $ 10,000.

The four main participants will be announced on March 22, followed by the vote on March 28 and 29. Winners will be announced on March 29.

NHL trade tracker 2020: list of offers completed before the deadline

Former NHL star and current NBC Sports analyst Patrick Sharp is the ambassador of the program that aims to return and grow the game across the country.

Sharp, who captured three Stanley Cup championships with the Chicago Blackhawks, recently spoke with Sporting News about Kraft Hockeyville, the next trade deadline and its initial playoff predictions, including if this is the year a Canadian team finally manages to move forward

(Note: parts of the interview have been edited for brevity, clarity and opportunity).

SPORT NEWS: How important is it for these tracks to have this opportunity and win this prize to get the renovations?

PATRICK SHARP: Oh, I mean, I could only imagine that my hometown, Thunder Bay (Ontario), had won this contest 20 years ago, 30 years ago when I was a kid playing hockey, a couple of times a day, three times the end of week sometimes. For tournaments, it could have made a big difference. Changing rooms could be improved, perhaps a marker, perhaps minor repairs throughout the building. Either way, it attracts the community, and $ 150,000 could be very useful, so I'm excited to see who wins. We have been to Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York; I still say that I hope to arrive, like, Arizona, Texas, Florida, to a nice and warm place in September to be able to organize the event.

SN: The trade deadline is approaching. What do you think about who are the biggest sellers, who will be the biggest buyers?

P.S: There are many teams that are on the fence, in the bubble that want to compete the rest of the way to try to reach the playoffs, but at the same time, are you one of those teams that are planning for the future that do you think you can win in The next three to five years? In that case, maybe you are a seller.

There are many names that float around, many teams. We know who are the best teams that, relatively speaking, feel comfortable in their place of playoffs. I think the Boston Bruins are one of those teams that may be able to go out and add something on the deadline; We saw them add a secondary score last year. Tampa Bay seems to be ready to erase last year's memory of their playoff sweep, at the hands of Columbus, this season, so maybe they add something. (Note: this interview was conducted before Lightning changed to Blake Coleman).

DEGREES OF COMMERCE: Blake Coleman | Tyler Toffoli | Brenden Dillon

I like the St. Louis Blues making a move; They want to try to defend the Stanley Cup championship. They have a team that looks like they can do it. And what about Colorado? I mean, they are a team that everyone wants to win a couple of playoff rounds this year. They have an exciting team, but it's a difficult time of the year because you don't want to make too many moves that disturb your future. A team like Colorado that should be good for the next five or eight years will not want to make drastic movements that delay it. Therefore, it is a difficult time of the year and an intense time of the year for many players because who knows where you will end.

SN: How do you make that decision? Some teams know they are already out of the playoffs, such as Detroit and Ottawa. . .

P.S: Well, I hope you know. I hope those teams know they are not reaching the playoffs when they look at the standings. They know they won't make it.

SN: But how do the teams in that bubble make that decision? Like a Montreal?

P.S: I understand what you're saying. Whether they reach the playoffs or not, I think that each organization measures the type of indicators in the grand scheme of things. Are they going to be a Cup contender? You can never say in which year you will win the Stanley Cup, but you can say in which year you feel that your team will be better prepared to compete for that Stanley Cup and we don't want to interrupt that timeline.

So, you mentioned the Montreal Canadiens. Well, their hopes for playoffs are not over, but … they are sliding a bit here. Even if they made it to the playoffs, I don't think Montreal feels it's a team that can run the table and win. Now, St. Louis, proved that everyone was wrong last year. Once the playoffs begin, anything can happen, so entering is one thing, winning the Stanley Cup is another. All these general managers are going to make exchanges that are more suitable for their team in the future, be it short term, long term, whatever, there are 31 different scenarios out there.

MORE: main candidates to be moved by position

SN: Were you surprised by Jason Zucker's exchange considering how much Pittsburgh yielded?

P.S: Every time there is an exchange with big names like that and many that go back to the other side, it catches your attention. I don't know if surprised is the right word when you really look at this trade; They are two general managers who know each other well, Bill Guerin exchanges with his former team with the Pittsburgh Penguins. And then, Pittsburgh, like the Chicago Blackhawks over the years, is a team, they are currently in the moment to win now. They have Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang, they have two good goalkeepers. They got many boys at the best moment of their careers, so they owe it to themselves and their fan base to try to win now. So, bringing a guy like Zucker to replace an injury to (Jake) Guentzel is a great move. And look what they are giving up, they are giving up pieces for the future.

SN: Obviously Chris Kreider is a great name that is out there. Where do you think it fits?

P.S: Any, really. He is a guy who has a good experience in the playoffs to his credit. St. Louis Blues comes to mind, Boston Bruins. It is a great body that can play in both wing positions, play the power game and has done it before. I do not know. That is a decision that the Rangers must make: if they want to let it go (or) maybe keep it close. They have something good in New York and should be good in a couple of years if they aren't already next year. So, that will be an interesting situation, but it is a large and heavy body that can help (in) the playoffs.

SN: Toronto Maple Leafs, do you still need to make another move? What are your general thoughts about Leafs?

P.S: I think they made their move by bringing Jack Campbell and (Kyle) Clifford; Two areas where you can improve your game. The position of substitute goalkeeper is obviously one of the most talked about in Toronto and Jack Campbell is a guy who can help there. I think Clifford someone who has some bite in his game and he knows how to play physically and has been in those big playoff clashes before. I like that he goes to Toronto to change the face of his team a little.

DEGREE OF COMMERCE OF LEAVES OF ARCE: Campbell and Clifford add the necessary elements

But they have a hard time with many good teams in that division. It's not easy to get to the playoffs these days, so I think that your main focus at this moment is simply to enter and once you enter, who knows what can happen? But I like how they play, it's a fun style. I like to see my former teammate Jason Spezza doing his thing at an advanced age … I like to see the Leafs every day.

SN: OK, how are your predictions to reach the final and then win the Cup?

P.S: Well, there are still a lot of games to play, so don't keep that in mind, but I like Tampa. Tampa in the East for the reasons I mentioned earlier: they have a huge chip on their shoulders and they will enter the playoffs and then, once they arrive, I think they will raise it to another level. Then to the West, I will go with the Dallas Stars. I think they are built from top to bottom and keep the disc out of their network and their playoff mentality is something they are doing now in the regular season. They are a team that I think will leave the West.

SN: Does Rick Bowness finally get his cup?

P.S: That's my prediction of the Cup. Wait a couple of weeks to see what my prediction of real winner is after that (laughs).

POWER RANKINGS: Lightning, Canucks highlight the edition & # 39; Schitt & # 39; s Creek & # 39;

SN: But could this be the year we see a Canadian arrive in the playoffs and potentially, perhaps, win the Stanley Cup?

P.S: Who will it be then? Is it going to be Vancouver? Because they have a good young team. I don't know if they are ready to win four rounds of playoffs, but I like the future in Vancouver. I think there is a lot there. Calgary But (Mark) Giordano is injured (and) Flames' performance last year in the playoffs, I don't know if I'm ready to say they are the next winner of the Canadian Cup.

Winnipeg is playing very good hockey right now. They are physical. They have increased their intensity, they could look for them to make another move on the deadline. It seems that each deadline is joining your team. (Note: this was before they changed to Dylan DeMelo). Who knows, Montreal? We will skip Montreal. Toronto, we touch them. But what about Edmonton with (Leon) Draisaitl and (Connor) McDavid? If they can be healthy, it's time for the playoffs. Just a couple of years ago, Edmonton was in the playoffs and it seemed that McDavid led them through a couple of rounds of playoffs. So, man, I can't believe I'm saying it, but if I had to point to a Canadian team to go deeper, it could be the Edmonton Oilers, believe it or not.

SN: There is a good chance if they get McDavid to find another team.

P.S: They have been doing it all season. There are many good players in Edmonton, and I like Dave Tippett as a coach, but when you have talented players like McDavid and Draisaitl, they are as good as in all hockey. You have two of those guys who make everyone so much better, that city can go crazy during playoff time. You have that city gathering behind you, you never know. They could go to a good playoff race and I'll have to change some predictions there, take out Dallas and Edmonton, maybe.