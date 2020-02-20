P. Diddy surprises his young fans affected by cancer

NBC

The founder of Bad Boy is featured on & # 39; The Ellen DeGeneres Show & # 39; to surprise a group of inspiring young cancer patients who make a viral video using their song & # 39; Bad Boys for Life & # 39 ;.

Sean "P Diddy"Combs has moved a group of children affected by cancer by making a surprise visit with the help of a friend Ellen Degeneres.

The children had previously tried to get the rap mogul's attention in December 2019, when they appeared in a viral video showing their movements to their 2001 success. "Bad Boys for Life"and inviting Diddy to join them for a dance.

The clip was filmed for a campaign of officials from the nonprofit organization Fighting All Monsters (FAM), based in Miami, Florida, which supports families of young cancer patients, and on Thursday, February 20, 2020, eight group members appeared in "The Ellen DeGeneres show"to discuss the publication.

Explaining why they chose the tune for promotion, one of the children, Will Walker, said: "In the song, it's & # 39; survive what you've been through & # 39 ;, and we're all fighting cancer and not we will go nowhere (sic)! "

The talk show host initially claimed that Diddy was unable to join them on television, as he was currently on the road, and instead had sent a video message just for them, which he broadcast for his guests.

However, DeGeneres then confessed that he had wrong dates, and Diddy was in the backstage, which caused the children to scream in excitement when the hip-hop star made his grand entrance and encouraged the children to dance with him.

After DeGeneres thanked Diddy for participating in the surprise, he said: "It's a pleasure."

Then he turned his attention to his young fans and shared: "Thank you very much everyone for communicating with me."

"I was so moved that this song that has helped me to overcome many trials and tribulations is driving them to know the power they have in themselves to believe that we are not going anywhere," he added. Citing lyrics of his own song.

Since then, Diddy has published a photo of himself with children on social networks, captioning: "Let's dance !!!!!!!!!"