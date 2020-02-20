Overdose deaths continue to increase in San Francisco – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – Overdose deaths continued to increase in San Francisco in the first six months of 2019, mainly due to the increase in fentanyl and methamphetamine overdoses, according to data published by the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

Until June 30, the Department of Public Health recorded 182 confirmed overdose deaths, continuing an upward trend of 259 overdose deaths throughout 2018 and 222 in 2017. The agency published the dataset on Tuesday.

According to the SFDPH, deaths attributed to the ultra potent opioid fentanyl totaled 69 in the first half of 2019. Fentanyl overdoses doubled from 11 in 2015 to 22 in 2016, followed by increases to 36 deaths in 2017 and 89 in 2018.

Public health officials began to notice that fentanyl was mixed with other illegal drugs in the city, but the drug has become an option for some people in recent years. The synthetic opioid is up to 100 times more potent than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Unfortunately, since the second half of 2018, we, like all communities that have seen fentanyl take control of the opioid market on the street, have faced increased mortality due to fentanyl," said Dr. Phillip Coffin , Director of Substance Research of the Department of Public Health.

Public health officials confirmed 112 deaths from methamphetamine overdose in the first half of last year, at the rate of 126 overdose deaths in 2018 and 99 deaths in 2017.

The agency also noted that partial data for the second half of 2019 indicated a "substantial increase,quot; in fentanyl and methamphetamine overdose deaths.

To combat the increase in overdose deaths, particularly for opioids such as fentanyl, the Department of Public Health has tried to make medications such as naloxone, also known as Narcan, and buprenorphine more widely available to people who suffer an addiction.

The San Francisco Drug Overdose Education and Prevention Project recorded almost 1,800 overdose reversals when using naloxone from January to September 2019.

Public health officials have also contacted homeless residents fighting addiction by offering buprenorphine prescriptions to people who may not have access to traditional methods of medical care.

"For people who are not ready to stop using it completely, we found that buprenorphine also addresses the risk of opioid overdose," said Dr. Barry Zevin, medical director of the Street Medicine team at the Department of Public Health. . “We have not had an overdose among patients who continue using buprenorphine. Reducing barriers to addiction treatment saves lives. "

The Department of Public Health offers naloxone, fentanyl test strips and other supplies for harm reduction at no cost at the CBHS pharmacy at 1380 Howard St., Glide damage reduction services at 330 Ellis St. and the reduction center of Sixth Street damage at 117 Sixth St.

The city also offers an online bed search tool at FindTreatmentSF.org for residents seeking addiction withdrawal treatment, residential treatment programs and living spaces for people receiving outpatient care.