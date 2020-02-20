Orlando Bloom has corrected the misspelled tattoo tribute to Son Flynn

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Pirates of the Caribbean & # 39; He arranged the poorly written tattoo for his eleven-year-old son Flynn and got another to pay tribute to his beloved pet.

Orlando Bloom On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, the tribute of the poorly written tattoo he had signed for his son Flynn was corrected.

The "pirates of the Caribbean"Star had the name of his nine-year-old son in Morse Code engraved on his right forearm, and debuted with ink last week. But when he shared a photo of the image on his Instagram page, fans rushed to point out that the tattoo was wrong – and actually spelled & # 39; Frynn & # 39; because there was a single point missing in the second letter.

Orlando returned to Instagram on Wednesday to show the corrected design, as well as a new tribute to his dog Sidi, who recently passed away.

"Finally, score well!" Orlando wrote. "How do you make a mistake like that? #Pinterestfail (read the fine print). Fortunately I know how to spell Sidi. Forever my child."